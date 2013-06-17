June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Based on its initial review of the provisions included
in the approved merger between CH Energy Group and Fortis, Fitch Ratings
believes that Central Hudson Gas & Electric (CHG&E) should be able to maintain
its stable credit profile.
As part of the merger agreement, CHG&E would write off existing deferred
regulatory assets and create a regulatory liability totaling $35 million. The
company would also be required to contribute $5 million to a community benefit
fund. CHG&E would also guarantee a total of $9.25 million ($1.85 million
annually) of synergy savings to be returned to customers over the first five
years after closing. In addition, CHG&E's rates would be frozen through July 1,
2015.
To offset those costs, Fortis committed to provide CHG&E a cash payment of $40
million and to invest $215 million over the next two years. The funds would be
used only for expenses for which recovery is authorized by the New York Public
Service Commission (NYPSC). Fitch believes that Fortis' cash infusion mitigates
near-term financial pressure and supports CHG&E's cash flow stability and
capital structure. Fitch expects bonus depreciation to further enhance CHG&E's
operating cash flows in 2013.
Fitch's main concern is the rate freeze. CHG&E's current multi-year rate plan
(expiring June 30, 2013) would be extended two years and will require effective
management of operating costs and CapEx during the rate freeze period in order
to maintain financial stability.
The terms of the approval include several bondholder protection features that
are supportive of CHG&E's credit quality and mitigate increased business risk,
in Fitch's view. The features include, among others:
--A ban on cross-default provisions and guarantees or financial support to
Fortis;
--A commitment to continue to operate CHG&E as a stand-alone entity; and
--A restriction on payment of common dividends if the company fails to maintain
a minimum common equity ratio.
Fitch considers CHG&E's credit metrics to be supportive of the current rating
category. For the latest twelve months ended March 31, 2013, the ratios of
FFO/interest and FFO/debt were 5.3x and 25.9%, respectively. CHG&E has adequate
liquidity with access to a total of $150 million under a bank credit facility
that matures in October 2016.
Fitch expects to complete a full rating review of the credit after a written
order by the NYPSC is released.