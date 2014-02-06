(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) The fragile recovery for banks in
central and
eastern Europe highlights the gap between the region's banking
systems, Fitch
Ratings says. Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia are
outperforming weaker
markets in profitability and asset quality.
The gap is widest in asset-quality trends. Non-performing loans
(NPLs) in
Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia plateaued at just under 6%,
but have risen
quickly in five weaker markets (Slovenia, Hungary, Romania,
Bulgaria and
Croatia) to 15%-25% at end-3Q13. Slovenia has the highest level
of bad debt, but
this should improve after the transfer of problem assets to the
country's "bad
bank". We also expect some deceleration in NPL growth in other
weaker markets as
their economies slowly recover.
Foreign-currency loans are common in the region and can be more
vulnerable to
deterioration. The strongest three countries are less exposed to
this risk. The
proportion of foreign-currency loans within their portfolios is
27% or below,
compared with over 60% in Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and
Croatia. The currency
peg in Bulgaria partly offsets risks related to foreign-currency
lending.
Low interest rates, limited growth opportunities and
deleveraging have
constrained revenue across the region. Nevertheless, there is
also a
profitability gap between stronger and weaker countries, largely
reflecting loan
impairment trends. Polish, Czech and Slovak banks generate the
highest returns
on average assets, at or above 1%. We expect the moderate
pick-up in lending
growth in these countries to continue and for them to continue
to outperform
regional peers in 2014.
Polish banks have been resilient, with loan growth almost
reaching 5% in the
first nine months of 2013. The impaired loans ratio peaked in
1Q13, earlier than
we expected. NPLs are likely to be broadly stable or marginally
improve in 2014,
continuing the trend from the latter part of last year. Polish
banks managed
pressures from interest rates falling quickly to historically
low levels better
than we expected.
But there is limited scope for upgrades of Polish Banks'
Viability Ratings over
the short to medium term. Long-Term IDRs driven by support from
foreign banks
remain vulnerable to parent rating downgrades. However, three
Polish banks have
VR-driven Long-Term IDRs at the same level as or higher than
those of their
western European parents.
Fitch discussed the outlook for CEE banks with a focus on Polish
banks at its
Emerging Europe Sovereign & Bank Outlook in Warsaw on Tuesday 4
February. For
more details see our presentation "CEE & Polish Banking Sector
Outlook".
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6292
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
