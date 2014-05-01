(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
the Country
Ceiling of 'BBB-' on the two sub regions of the franc zone,
Union Economique et
Monetaire Ouest Africaine (UEMOA) and Communaute Economique et
Monetaire
d'Afrique Centrale (CEMAC) reflects the benefits derived from
their monetary
arrangement with France (AA+/ Stable). The Country Ceiling is
markedly higher
than the sovereign ratings of rated member countries - Gabon
(BB-), Cameroon (B)
and the Republic of Congo (B+).
Under the monetary arrangement France guarantees full
convertibility of the CFA
franc at a fixed rate with the euro. This rules out the risk of
a
balance-of-payments crisis and is a key external strength.
The monetary arrangement has supported macro stability in the
form of low
inflation, stable currency and budget discipline (due to an
inability to
monetise budget deficits). Had franc zone countries not been
linked to a strong
currency at times of recurrent political crisis (as in Cote
d'Ivoire in 2011 or
Mali in 2012), instability would have been aggravated by sharp
depreciation of
the currency, high inflation and increased dollarisation.
Foreign-exchange (FX) reserves have remained close to 100% of
the monetary base
in recent years, due to abundant oil-related FX inflows in CEMAC
and debt
cancellation, which has taken the form of retrocession of funds
in foreign
currency in UEMOA. If needed, the French Treasury would provide
external
liquidity through an unlimited overdraft on the central banks'
account. However,
an unsustainable drain on FX would likely trigger adjustment
measures, as in
1994 when the currency was devalued by 50%.
GDP growth compares well with African peers'. Non-oil growth
performance in the
franc zone (5.5%) has been slightly below that of sub-Saharan
Africa (SSA)
(6.2%) over the last decade. Growth was lower in UEMOA (4%) than
in CEMAC (7.1%)
where oil receipts have financed vast infrastructure projects in
countries such
as Gabon and the Republic of Congo.
Public debt is moderate, at 30% of GDP on average. Almost all
franc zone
countries (except oil-rich Gabon and Equatorial Guinea) have
benefited from
external debt forgiveness from official creditors. Despite the
involvement of
the IMF and other development partners, public finance
management is weak.
Financing in UEMOA relies heavily on development aid and in
CEMAC on
commodities. The tax take is low and government arrears are
high. Weak public
finances are a key factor explaining the large gap between these
countries'
sovereign ratings and the Country Ceiling.
Structural indicators are also generally weak. The franc zone
comprises
countries with the lowest income per capita in the world. Their
economies are
undiversified, based on agriculture or commodity exports, which
make them
vulnerable to commodity price changes. The region is marred by
political
instability, as recently illustrated by the crisis in the
Central African
Republic (CAR). World Bank governance indicators and doing
business indicators
are well below the 'B' median.
Stronger economic development is hampered by the lack of
efficient public
services, infrastructure (eg, paved roads, electricity) and
limited economic
integration. The main barriers are tariffs (for certain goods),
lengthy border
controls and road blocks. The two sub-regional currencies are
not convertible
between each other. Financial depth is among the lowest in the
world.
Controls and delays on capital transfers between the sub-regions
and the rest of
the world are a key factor explaining the eight-notch difference
between the
Country Ceiling of the franc zone and the sovereign rating of
the ultimate
guarantor, France. Capital flows are free within each
sub-region, as illustrated
by the recent development of a regional local-currency debt
market in UEMOA.
A change in the monetary arrangement with France would prompt a
review of the
Country Ceiling. A change of several notches in France's rating
could also
affect the Country Ceiling. Fitch would not expect any
development at member
country level to lead to an improvement in the Country Ceiling,
which is already
high relative to sovereign ratings in the zone.
The report, Country Ceiling for the Franc Zone, is available at
www.fitchratings.com
