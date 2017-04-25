(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 25 (Fitch) French Auto ABS ratings show limited
sensitivity to
lower recovery rate assumptions making them largely resistant to
the potential
effects from the French Supreme Court Opinion regarding
"retention of title"
clauses in auto loan contracts, Fitch Ratings says.
Based on the sensitivities undertaken at closing or at the last
surveillance
date by Fitch, most of the French auto loan transactions show
limited
sensitivity to recovery assumptions. For example, a 25% decrease
of the
respective base-case recovery assumption would result in a
maximum one-notch
downgrade for the most senior tranches, while the subordinated
tranches would be
downgraded by two notches at most.
The French Supreme Court, known as Cour de Cassation in French,
released an
Opinion in November 2016 on clauses usually inserted into French
auto loan
contracts relating to the possible transfer of title rights to a
vehicle, by way
of subrogation, from a seller to a lender. The court considered
clauses that
allow such a transfer to be not valid. It also considered that
clauses that
allow the lender to waive the benefit of the retention of the
title to
unilaterally register a pledge over the car, without any
obligation to inform
the debtor, to be unfair.
A retention of title clause means that the seller retains the
legal ownership
over the contracted goods until certain obligations are
fulfilled by the buyer -
usually the payment in full of the purchase price.
Although the Opinion is not case law and judges can decide
whether or not to
follow it, the clauses will then be deemed not to be valid if
the Opinion is
largely followed by the courts, meaning that such loans
effectively become
unsecured.
The Opinion may mainly affect recoveries obtained through legal
proceedings
that, according to data provided by various French originators,
do not
constitute the majority of recoveries. In addition, if such
clauses are absent
or considered void, lenders could still resort to other legal
options to
repossess a vehicle (as any unsecured creditors could do), but
such recourse
take a longer timeframe than the one based on the retention of
the title clause.
This Opinion would therefore mean that the recovery process
could be delayed,
resulting in reduced car sales proceeds, as the vehicle price is
typically a
decreasing function of time.
In Fitch's view, this Opinion should only apply to either the
loan contracts
that are not already amended or to those signed before the below
amendments took
place. Nevertheless, based on discussions with originators,
Fitch believes they
have either already amended their standard form loan contracts
(to implement a
new binding retention of title clause based on article 1346-2 of
the Code
Civil), or that they are undertaking studies to decide how they
intend to amend
their contracts. Finally, contracts where no retention of title
clauses was
inserted by originators prior to the release of the Opinion are
not affected.
Fitch will continue to monitor the evolution of the legal
environment regarding
this matter and the recovery performance of French auto ABS
transactions.
Contact:
Alexandre Adwokat
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 Rue Monceau
75008 Paris
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001