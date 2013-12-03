(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

French banks' new strategic plans are likely to extend their focus on core franchises, balance-sheet strengthening and streamlining, Fitch Ratings says. We believe any external growth plans would be highly selective and limited to small bolt-on acquisitions, as the banks would be reluctant to increase risks significantly in the fragile European environment.

A number of strategic updates are on the way in 2014. In recent years the large French banks have been cleaning up their balance sheets and strengthening funding, liquidity, capital and leverage. This is a key driver for our stable outlook for the sector, even though there are challenges for revenue and asset quality from the weak economic growth and low interest rates.

The focus on core franchises means the banks should be able to continue attracting more customer deposits to reduce their loans to deposit ratios further. This should help them increase stable funding sources, important under Basel III. Liquidity buffers are already above short-term wholesale funding, but not all assets are recognised for Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) purposes. We expect some banks to reach a 100% LCR by end-2013 and the rest to achieve this by end-2014.

The strategy of focusing on core businesses should enable banks to develop synergies from cross-selling and integrating business lines. They should also be able to optimise operating and funding costs, all of which would help offset revenue pressure. Banks are likely to look for opportunities to grow profitable lending, but we believe they will still manage risks tightly. Any M&A activity is likely to be small-scale while there is uncertainty in the operating environment.

We believe the French banks are likely to increase their already healthy capital ratios, retaining sound earnings while low demand and deleveraging limits risk-weighted asset growth. Capital should continue to benefit from the disposal and run-down of legacy structured finance investments. The banks are well placed to meet Basel III capital and leverage requirements. We would not expect them to have capital shortfalls, even after the ECB's asset-quality review and European Banking Authority stress tests in 2014.

The large French banks are preparing their medium-term strategies. Groupe BPCE is the only one that has published plans so far; the others will do so in 1H14. For more details on our expectations for French banks in the coming year, please see "2014 Outlook: French Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.

