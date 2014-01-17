LONDON/PARIS, January 17 (Fitch) President Hollande's
announcement of new labour
tax cuts and his public commitment to press ahead with
structural economic
reforms is potentially supportive of competitiveness and
medium-term growth in
France, although assessing their likely impact will require
further clarity on
details and implementation, Fitch Ratings says. Furthermore, it
is not yet clear
how the proposed tax cuts would fit within current fiscal plans.
The 'responsibility pact' to cut labour costs for companies as
they hire more
workers was the most significant point of the 14 January speech.
The idea is to
phase out employer family welfare payroll contributions by 2017,
saving French
companies EUR30bn a year (or 1.5% of 2012 GDP), according to
government
estimates. Further details will be given in the spring of 2014,
with a scheduled
vote of confidence in parliament on the government in the
context of this new
'responsibility pact'. Fitch believes the risk of the
government being outvoted
is small.
The move to cut labour costs follows a tax rebate for companies,
announced in
2012, is worth EUR20bn to firms from 2015 onward. Cutting
non-wage labour costs
would help improve competitiveness and, to the extent it adds to
medium-term
growth prospects, support the AA+/Stable sovereign rating, which
we affirmed in
December. French firms have some of the highest non-wage labour
costs in the EU
and relatively low profit margins.
However, while this week's announcement is another step towards
addressing
structural economic challenges, it is unlikely on its own to
fully offset the
risks associated with the relatively slow pace of structural
reform. The OECD
said in a government-commissioned report in November that recent
reforms were
welcome, but that "France has recorded no significant
improvement" in its
external competitiveness since the crisis.
France's average tax wedge for a childless, single worker
earning the average
French wage in 2012 was around 50%, second only to Belgium among
OECD members.
The previously announced corporate tax rebate would fill about
half the gap
between the French labour tax wedge and the OECD average at the
median wage,
according to the OECD. The precise interaction between the tax
rebate and the
phasing out of employer family payroll contributions has yet to
be set out,
although it will be clarified later in the spring.
In the absence of further reform, tax cuts may not fully address
the combination
of a structural budget deficit and sluggish growth (we forecast
real GDP growth
of below 1% in 2014).
Hollande did not outline how the new tax cuts will fit into the
government's
current fiscal plans. Fitch estimates that France's public debt
was 93.7% of
GDP at end-2013, more than double the 'AA' median of 39%. The
fiscal deficit is
also larger than the EU threshold of 3% of GDP.
But he did reiterate the previous commitment to cut public
spending by EUR15bn
this year and up to EUR53bn in 2015-2017 (EUR18bn in 2015,
EUR18bn in 2016,
EUR17bn in 2017). We continue to believe the government will
stick close to its
budgetary targets, with the headline fiscal deficit reaching 3%
in 2015, in line
with the revised EU recommendation to eliminate the excessive
deficit by then.
Proposals on corporate and household tax reform, control of
social security, and
further reduction of red tape will be made before spring,
according to Hollande.
Details of local government reform, such as the abolition of the
'general
competence clause' and the distribution of responsibilities
among different
layers of local government, will also be announced.
