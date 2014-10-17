(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Non-Life Insurance
Dashboard 2014
here
PARIS, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new dashboard
that the sector
outlook for French non-life insurance remains stable, due to the
solid financial
profile of insurers. However, the sector faces challenges in the
form of weak
volume growth, volatile financial returns, intensifying price
competition and
unfavourable government policies.
Further details are available in 'French Non-Life Insurance
Dashboard 2014'. The
report is available on 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris, France
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
