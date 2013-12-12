(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: French Non-Life Insurance here PARIS/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the French non-life insurance sector's outlook remains stable for 2014, reflecting the solid financial profile of insurers on average. The rating outlook for the French non-life sector is negative, reflecting the material proportion of company ratings on which the Outlook is Negative. Pricing conditions and claims experience have slightly deteriorated in 2013, as French non-life insurers suffered from a moderately benign claims environment, which was partly offset by positive pricing action. Nevertheless, volume growth remained weak in 2013 and Fitch believes the French insurance industry is facing a number of challenges, which have been amplified by the financial crisis. The difficult economic environment has led to the emergence of low-cost offers that are more attractive to policyholders looking for cheaper, simpler insurance products. Fitch considers the main risks to French non-life insurers' ratings in the next 12-24 months to be a return of aggressive pricing policies, which would have a negative effect on the sector's profitability, and a prolonged period of low financial returns. Should these trends materialise, it could exert negative pressure on French non-life insurers' ratings and prompt a revision of the sector outlook to negative. As part of its forthcoming series of insurance roadshows, Fitch will be in Paris on 22 January 2014. Marc-Philippe Juilliard, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team will speak on French life and non-life insurance, and there will be presentations on the year ahead for Fitch's Insurance Group, our rating process and insurance rating methodology as well as on Global Reinsurance hosted by senior members of Fitch's insurance team. The report "2014 Outlook: French Non-life Insurance " is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Fitch France 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 78 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.