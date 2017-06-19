(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) France's National Assembly election has
provided new
president Emmanuel Macron with parliamentary backing to enact
his reform
programme, Fitch Ratings says. Implementing the programme would
be positive for
growth and hence for France's public finances, but it may still
face opposition
outside parliament.
The two-round election has given Macron's La Republique En
Marche! (EM) party a
large majority with 308 out of 577 seats (53.4%), and another 42
seats for the
centrist EM ally Democratic Movement party, giving the president
350 seats
(60.7%). It underscores the breakdown of traditional party
politics, with the
previously dominant Socialist and Republican parties winning a
combined total of
142 seats, down from 474 in the previous parliament.
EM's large majority ensures parliamentary backing for the
president's centrist
programme, which features labour market reforms, a EUR5 billion
investment plan,
and some tax cuts, including a reduction in corporate tax to 25%
from 33%.
However, as in the presidential election, a high abstention rate
(of 57% in the
second-round relative to an average of 37% since 1993) suggests
that the outcome
may overstate the level of public endorsement of Macron's
proposals.
An early test of the new administration's ability to deliver
will be its labour
market reforms. Proposed measures include allowing negotiations
to be conducted
in-house and directly with employers rather than with unions at
national or
branch level, capping on severance packages in cases of unfair
dismissal,
reducing employee and employer contributions, and cutting labour
costs through
incentives for permanent contract hiring. We think these would
contribute to a
reduction of France's 9.6% unemployment rate (versus a ratings
peer median of
around 4%).
However, some attempts by previous governments to pass similar
reforms have been
met with strong resistance from labour unions and the general
public, and have
triggered protests and strikes that have resulted in some
measures being
abandoned or watered down. The president has been in
consultation with labour
unions since May and is expected to issue detailed proposals
reflecting these
consultations in the coming weeks. Civil opposition groups and
unions, including
the French Democratic Confederation of Labour, have said they
will hold protests
against Macron's proposals, if their counter-proposals and
interests are
ignored.
Macron's plans for stronger eurozone integration could also face
popular
resistance, after 48% of first-round presidential election
voters supported
anti-EU candidates in May.
Stronger growth would be positive for France's sovereign credit
profile because
it would improve the public finances, which remain a major
weakness in France's
'AA'/Stable rating. Budget deficits spurred by high government
spending have
resulted in general government debt reaching 96% of GDP in 2016,
limiting
France's ability to deal with shocks.
France's economy has underperformed the eurozone in the last two
years, but
growth momentum has improved as the temporary,
terror-and-weather related
weakness of mid-2016 fades (GDP increased by 0.4% qoq in 1Q17,
following 0.5% in
4Q16). France should also benefit from the broader recovery in
the eurozone.
President Macron's stated commitment to reducing the budget
deficit to below 3%
of GDP suggests that he will strive to meet the European
Commission deadline for
closing the "excessive deficit" this year. Macron's fiscal
plans, which will be
revealed in more detail in the 2018 budget, include a reduction
in household and
business taxes worth at least EUR20 billion per year (around 1%
of GDP), lower
corporate tax, annual expenditure savings of up to EUR60 billion
(2.5% of GDP),
and a reduction in civil service posts.
Our next scheduled review of France's sovereign rating is on 28
July.
Contact:
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director, Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1081
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ed Parker
Managing Director, Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1176
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
