(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Morocco's new two-year Precautionary
Liquidity Line
(PLL) from the IMF supports Fitch Ratings' assumption that the
government will
continue to pursue structural reforms and budget tightening. The
two-year deal
is worth USD5bn, or 4.4% of GDP. The existing two-year PLL,
which ends next
month, has been a key anchor for the authorities' reform agenda.
As with the previous PLL (worth USD6.2bn), the authorities do
not intend to draw
the new facility, but it will provide a buffer against potential
external
shocks, such as a steep rise in oil prices.
The renewal is a reflection of Morocco's performance under the
previous
programme, with subsidy reform enacted and wages and investment
brought under
tight control after rapid increases following the "Arab Spring".
Expenditure
measures helped cut the central government deficit to 5.4% of
GDP last year from
7.3% in 2012 and we expect a further fall to 4.3% of GDP by
2015, although this
could be affected if oil prices were higher than expected.
Earlier this month,
Economy and Finance Minister Mohammed Boussaid said
implementation of the 2014
budget had so far proceeded "normally and according to plan"
despite the
downward revision of GDP growth forecasts to 3.5% from 4.2% in
the initial
budget.
A new budget law (Loi organique des Finances) passed by
parliament in July could
help maintain fiscal consolidation by modernising the fiscal
framework, for
example by introducing multiyear, programme, and performance
budgeting, and a
binding ceiling for wages.
Reforms to energy subsidies also helped Morocco's current
account deficit to
fall by 2pp of GDP in 2013, to 7.5%, alongside the strong
performance of new
export sectors and lower oil prices. We forecast further falls
in the current
account deficit thanks to further reform, and an improving
external environment,
including economic recovery in the eurozone continuing to boost
exports, tourism
receipts and FDI. In mid-July 2014 net international reserves at
the central
bank were USD21bn, up from USD19bn in early 2014 and USD18bn a
year ago. This
suggests an overall improvement in the external position. The
EUR1bn Eurobond
issuance by the sovereign in June 2014 has also helped
strengthen foreign
reserves.
The Stable Outlook on the sovereign's 'BBB-' rating, affirmed in
April,
anticipates a further gradual reduction in the twin deficits,
supported by
continuing reforms. Our next scheduled sovereign ratings review
is due on 24
October.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Morocco
here
Morocco and Tunisia: Diverging Paths Since Arab Spring
here
