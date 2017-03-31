(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Credit growth has slowed sharply in
many frontier
markets, reflecting a normalisation to more sustainable levels
in some countries
but pockets of heightened systemic stress in others, Fitch
Ratings says. A
slowdown can help reduce systemic risk if it comes early enough
in the credit
cycle and real credit growth remains positive, but a sharp
deceleration in
credit growth can be a sign of severe stress in the financial
sector.
The deceleration reflects some broader emerging-market
challenges including
global economic activity weakness, persistent subdued commodity
prices (despite
the pick-up) and tightening international financing conditions.
Continued
potential for financial market volatility, particularly as the
US embarks on a
new phase of monetary policy normalisation, may weigh on
financing conditions
and credit growth in frontier markets in 2017.
The slowdown also reflects idiosyncratic factors in some
countries with damaged
economic growth and/or lender and borrower confidence. These
include the
revelation of previously undisclosed debt in Mozambique, rising
external
liquidity risk in Mongolia, and elections and high fiscal
deficits in Ghana.
Credit growth slowed for 20 of 28 Fitch-rated frontier
countries, according to
our estimates for 2016. Median real credit growth dropped from
9.1% in 2015 to
4.7% in 2016, well below the average growth of 10.4% in
2010-2015. This is
similar to the trend for all emerging markets, although the
frontier market
subsector has slightly higher median growth.
The widespread slowdown in credit growth is reflected in Fitch's
Macro-Prudential Indicator (MPI) scores. The number of frontier
markets with a
high or moderate vulnerability to potential systemic stress (an
MPI score of 2
and above) has fallen to nine from 13 a year ago. One frontier
sovereign,
Ethiopia, has high vulnerability and eight have moderate
vulnerability. Real
private credit growth exceeded 15% on average across two
successive years in
2013-2016 for these countries.
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/slowing_frontier_market_credit_growth?src=emb
ed"
title="Slowing Frontier Market Credit Growth" width="550"
height="943"
scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
Credit booms should also be gauged in light of the starting
level of credit
relative to GDP. Credit/GDP has increased by double digits in
the last three
years for all but one of the frontier markets with MPI 2 or
above, but some of
those countries have among the lowest levels of credit/GDP
worldwide. For
example, the sub-Saharan African sovereigns in this category had
a median
credit/GDP ratio of 26.5% in 2016. Rising credit penetration is
generally
positive for frontier markets, reflecting a natural part of the
development
process, and is a pre-requisite for strong economic growth. But
MPI scores of 2
and above signal that too rapid an increase may cause credit
problems in the
future.
Ethiopia's strong real effective exchange rate appreciation in
2014 and 2015
triggered its MPI 3 designation. However, we believe the risk of
systemic stress
in the financial system is only moderate. Rapid credit growth
was from a very
low base, with credit/GDP only 29%, still below the frontier
market median of
32%. Credit growth reflects the heavy infrastructure programme
and ambitious
development path, and slowed considerably in 2016 to 5.7% as
real GDP growth
slowed. The credit slowdown may also be related to the severe
drought. The
closed capital account and the central bank's tight control on
foreign exchange
allocation reduce the risks of disorderly adjustment. There is
no stress evident
in the banking sector's financial metrics.
We rate 28 frontier sovereigns included in JP Morgan's Next
Generation Emerging
Markets (NEXGEM) index. We systemically monitor developments in
bank lending,
house prices, equity prices and real effective exchange rates in
more than 80
countries. See "Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor - January 2017"
for our latest
scores.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
