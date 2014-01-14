(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) A proposed methodology for the
identification of
nonbank, noninsurance financial institutions that pose systemic
risks to the
global economy appears unlikely to affect a large number of
institutions,
according to Fitch Ratings.
The framework, outlined by the Financial Stability Board (FSB)
in a consultative
paper last week, includes preliminary sector-specific criteria
for designation
as a systemically important financial institution (SIFI) that
would likely
affect only a small number of nonbank institutions (finance
companies,
securities firms, regulated funds and hedge funds) with total
assets exceeding
very high thresholds. However, the proposed treatment of large
asset managers
(as opposed to their funds), stands out as an area where
additional clarity from
global regulators will be required before a full understanding
of the FSB
methodology is possible.
The paper included specific proposed guidelines for the
identification of
institutions whose large size, complexity or interconnectedness
may pose risks
for the broader financial system in the event of the firm's
failure. Specific
size thresholds were proposed to serve as an initial filter to
identify finance
companies (fincos), broker-dealers, traditional asset managers
and hedge funds
that warrant additional consideration. In addition, other
indicators include use
of leverage, complexity, counterparty risk, substitutability and
cross-jurisdictional issues.
We see little or no future impact from the SIFI designation
framework among the
largest firms in the U.S., where the number of institutions with
assets
exceeding the $100 billion threshold is very small. Among the
institutions that
meet the size threshold are Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
are under
government conservatorship and unlikely to be named SIFIs. GE
Capital, already
deemed to be a SIFI, along with American Express and Ally
Financial (both
reviewed under the bank SIFI framework) are also among the
largest institutions.
Ford Motor Credit, which will likely be viewed differently as a
result of Ford's
ownership of the finco subsidiary, also has assets exceeding
$100 billion. In
Europe, there are only a few fincos that come close to the asset
limit, notably
some of the largest auto captives.
Aside from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, already designated
as global SIFIs,
no other securities firms are expected to meet the proposed size
and complexity
standards outlined by the FSB.
With respect to the asset management sector, the FSB proposal
appears to be
primarily focused at the fund level, which appears different
from a prior
comment by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Financial
Research (OFR),
which focused on systemic risk at the asset management company
level. That said,
the FSB will explore whether the focus should apply more broadly
at the fund
family or asset manager level.
We estimate that there are only 14 U.S. funds that would exceed
the threshold,
and thus attract additional examination of their potential
systemic importance.
However, if the focus is at the asset manager level, the number
of U.S. firms
that could potentially be impacted would be materially higher.
Regardless of
whether the focus is ultimately on asset management companies or
their funds
under management, there will likely be active discussion among
regulators and
market participants as to the extent to which either introduces
systemic risk or
simply transmits the views and acts of their investors.
In our view, regulated open-end and closed-end funds do not
present a
significant source of systemic risk based on the indicators the
FSB cited as
potential signals of heightened systemic risk. Regulated
open-end funds do not
use excessive leverage, net counterparty exposures are minimal,
and, for most
asset classes, substitutability does not appear to be an issue.
Regulated
closed-end funds use leverage, but it is limited and subject to
tight regulatory
constraints under the Investment Company Act of 1940. On the
other hand, certain
large and leveraged hedge funds could pose broader systemic risk
in times of
market stress and are an appropriate area of focus.
The FSB worked together with the International Organization of
Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) to develop the proposal. The methodology is
open for public
comment until April 7.
Contact:
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0827
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.