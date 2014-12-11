(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Making EU banking regulation fully
compliant with
Basel standards will be tough, but important for enhancing
consistency and
comparability, and restoring investors' confidence in
risk-weighted assets
(RWA), Fitch Ratings says. This is because addressing all the
major
non-compliance issues raised by the Basel Committee's ongoing
Regulatory
Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP) on 5 December would
require changes to
the EU's Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR).
The Basel Committee has focused since 2012 on reducing excessive
variability in
banks' RWA calculations and enhancing disclosure. The
consistency of risk
weights is critical for calibrating and analysing bank capital
globally, as the
RWA, alongside leverage, form the foundation for capital
requirements, and also
forthcoming total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements
for global
systemically important banks, which are proposed at 16%-20% of
RWA and 6% of
leverage assets.
European bank capitalisation has strengthened notably since the
financial
crisis, including ahead of the 2014 ECB comprehensive
assessment, despite the
Basel Committee's "materially non-compliant" grading for the EU.
But there is
more to do to ensure banks' reported RWAs are consistent and
credible.
The RCAP highlights the complexities in comparing bank capital
across borders.
Differences in accounting rules and market practices also add to
challenges for
global comparability. An EU move to improve Basel compliance
would aid
comparability and analysis of bank capital, and reduce investor
scepticism.
Other jurisdictions have less work to do. The US assessment,
released on the
same day, found that implementation of the securitisation
framework did not meet
Basel standards, although the US was "largely compliant".
Previously, Brazil,
China, Singapore, Switzerland, Australia and Canada were graded
overall
"compliant", but most jurisdictions will have some less material
elements of
non-compliance.
The European Commission highlighted the political nature of the
EU legislative
process for implementing Basel standards and concerns about
economic growth in a
press release responding to the RCAP. The Commission also says
that the EU's
divergences from Basel are partly influenced by its highly
ambitious approach of
applying a single rule book to all its 8,000 banks, even though
the global
standards agreed in Basel are designed to apply only to large,
internationally
active banks.
We agree that the diverse size, complexity and legal form of EU
banks require
some adaptations to be able to apply Basel's guidelines
appropriately. But this
should not prevent EU regulators from applying fully compliant
Basel rules to
the internationally active banks, including the 20 that
participated in the
RCAP. These are the ones that are most active in global capital
markets and
therefore are most likely to be compared with peers in other
countries.
Even within the eurozone there are a large number of national
options that
hinder comparability (notably the treatment of insurance
subsidiaries and the
transitional phase-in deductions from common equity Tier 1).
Daniele Nouy, Chair
of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism
(SSM), which took
over regulation of the eurozone's largest banks last month, has
indicated she
would like greater consistency in how banking regulation is
applied across the
eurozone.
The RCAP noted two main areas of non-compliance for the EU.
First, the internal
ratings-based approach to credit risk under the CRR allows more
leeway than the
Basel standard. Banks can "cherry-pick" and use the standardised
approach for
some portfolios instead of their own models, allowing them, for
example, to
apply a zero standardised risk weight to their EU sovereign
exposures while
benefiting from the lower modelled risk weights for their
mortgage portfolio.
The CRR also specifies reduced risk weights for SME lending, a
politically
sensitive asset class.
Second, the counterparty credit risk framework in the EU exempts
a wide variety
of counterparties, including member states, public-sector
entities and pension
funds from the CVA charge. The broader treatment of sovereign
exposure in
capital adequacy calculations is an area we understand will be
reviewed by the
SSM Board.
