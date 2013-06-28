(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 27 (Fitch) The completion of the Korea government's new plan to sell Woori Financial Group (WFH) in three parts is likely to be challenging, Fitch Ratings says. We believe that sales of the two regional banks and the brokerage subsidiary are likely to be more readily achievable. But the privatisation of Woori Bank, the largest part, may be difficult. The size of Woori Bank, and the government's intention not to sell it to a foreign buyer, means a complete sell-down of the state's stake will remain very challenging. Domestic purchasers of sufficient scale may lack the financial flexibility to make such an acquisition, especially with the tougher Basel III capital standards being phased in from December 2013. We believe there is also a high chance for labour issues to arise, as a domestic merger would result in substantial branch overlap - particularly in the cities. Other potential obstacles are capital market conditions and any change in the political agenda after the election set provisionally for June 2014. We are also less optimistic about the sale because the government has been attempting to sell its whole controlling stake in the group for the past decade. However, we believe Korea's intention to sell is much stronger now, as there is pressure to raise funds for the welfare initiatives that President Park Geun-hye laid out in the presidential election campaign. The government is also looking to sell a non-controlling stake in Industrial Bank of Korea for the same reasons. We expect the government to remain price sensitive, although less so than before. The plan to sell the non-core units first is sensible, but could under some conditions place some financial stress on the holding company. In a declining stock market, more of WFH's minority shareholders are likely to cash in their rights through the put-back options they will receive upon each split and sale of non-core subsidiaries. We believe the government's exit from WFH would benefit governance and operations. Many of the bank's key managers are replaced whenever there are major political changes, leading to a lack of consistency in long-term strategy. Political influence also means that the group has often acted as if it were a policy bank. We expect sold entities to become more commercially driven. The new plan, designed to expedite the state's exit from WFH, is for the two regional banks to be spun off as separate bank holding companies before they are divested. The securities firm will remain in WFH until it is sold. The bidding process for the three main non-core subsidiaries will start in July 2013. The last stage involves the holding company being merged back into Woori Bank before its sale. The government has a 56.97% stake in WFH through Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation. WFH was established in 2001 by the government to consolidate several banks that failed during the 1997 Asian Crisis. Contact: Heakyu Chang Director Financial Institutions +822 3278 8363 Fitch Ratings Korea 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4, Youido-Dong Seoul 150-737 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.