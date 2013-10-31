(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Slowing growth and currency
devaluation mean sales
performance in emerging markets is now barely enough to offset
persistently weak
European markets for many Western European fast-moving consumer
goods (FMCG)
companies, Fitch Ratings says. These include l'Oreal, Heineken,
Unilever, Pernod
Ricard and British American Tobacco. We do not, however, expect
the emerging
market (EM) slowdown to lead to rating downgrades of companies
in the sector.
Rating headroom is relatively strong across the board thanks to
stable and
healthy free cash flow levels and limited absorption by
shareholder returns or
M&A activity.
For those companies, EM growth rates in Q2 and Q3 have broadly
halved compared
to their levels between 2009 and 2012. We view this as an
inevitable correction
to unsustainably rapid growth of consumption, driven by a slower
pace of wealth
creation and, for some EM countries (Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia,
India), the
combination of weakening currency and inflation. This
combination in turn
increases the cost of imported goods and erodes spending power.
We believe revenue growth rates of mid, or at best high, single
digits will
become the norm for the EM operations of many companies in the
sector. But this
will be mitigated by the scale and experience that companies
have achieved
through regional M&A, the better reach of their distribution
networks and
growing brand recognition. This means large FMCG companies
should remain well
positioned to retain their market shares.
Combined EM sales at Nestle, Danone, Unilever, Pernod Ricard,
Diageo, L'Oreal
and Henkel rose to EUR95bn, or 46% of total sales, in 2012 from
EUR70bn, or 38%
of total sales, in 2009. Consolidated sales should still remain
relatively
strong regardless of slower growth and as long as currency
devaluation does not
continue. For instance, even if annual growth drops to 4% to 5%,
this would
still equate to an extra EUR1.6bn of annual sales at Nestle and
EUR200m at
Pernod Ricard.
In addition, rapid economic growth in the past 10 years has
pushed millions of
EM consumers into the middle classes. Average wages in real
terms have doubled
in China and Russia and grown by 30% in Turkey and Brazil. These
consumers will
want to maintain their consumption levels and often have savings
they can tap to
help them do so. However, countries where wealth is less evenly
distributed,
such as Russia, could be prone to a sharp contraction in
consumption.
We believe that, without a sharp increase in shareholder
distributions or major
M&A, all Fitch-rated FMCG companies in Western Europe have
enough headroom at
their current ratings to cope with slowing EM growth. That
headroom, however, is
probably smallest for Anheuser-Busch InBev while it completes
its de-leveraging
programme, especially as the company may look to increase
shareholder returns in
2014. Nestle also has relatively tight headroom as its
'AA+'/Stable rating is
premised on expectations of deleveraging
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
