Aug 20

Fitch Ratings says Sri Lanka's strong economic growth is attracting foreign capital but foreign direct investment inflows remain modest compared with rated peers, leading to rising external indebtedness. This could be a source of vulnerability as the central banks of major advanced economies tighten global funding conditions.

In a report published today, Fitch says mobilising more domestic savings could help fund growth without increasing reliance on foreign capital. A smaller fiscal deficit would directly boost domestic savings, while lower and less volatile inflation could lead to higher private sector savings.

