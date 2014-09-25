(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Funds Dashboard September
2014
here
PARIS/LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that in
2014 global fixed income managers have had to demonstrate
superior selection
skills in higher-yielding credits to offset underweight duration
bias and
outperform the market.
Asset managers expect credit spreads to be range-bound or to
continue to
tighten. They are on the lookout for catalysts that can dent
risk appetite,
increase volatility and provide entry points, while remaining
cautious on
valuation and interest rates, in the context of US rate hike and
potential
eurozone deflation.
The 2014 rally in interest rates has been the biggest surprise
for global fixed
income managers, particularly for those with underweight
duration positioning,
whose funds' performance has suffered as a result. Funds that
managed to offset
negative duration impact by positive credit selection and
allocation,
particularly in high beta sectors, were out-performers.
"M&A activity, weaker bond structures, higher disparity of
returns and recent
defaults such as Esperito Santo, Phones 4U, coupled with
persistent fears of
high-yield market selloff reminded investors that there is
little room for
complacency in credit," says Manuel Arrive, Senior Director in
the Fund and
Asset Manager Rating team.
The need for incremental yield continues to drive asset managers
down the credit
curve. In investment-grade, barbell strategy (overweighting
higher-yielding
'BBB'/cross over and 'AAA / AA' sovereigns) was favoured. In HY,
overweighting
lower credit quality names (eg 'B' vs. BB) was a popular trade.
Overweight
subordinated versus senior bank debt was also a widespread, more
successful
trade.
HY redemptions in the summer were the highest since June 2013,
despite
fundamentals remaining solid. Outflows were driven by fears of a
market drop
triggered by a rise in US interest rates or geopolitical risks
and were
exacerbated by poor liquidity.
The report, "Fixed Income Funds Dashboard September 2014", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Risk of Eurozone Deflatihere
Fund Quality Rating Criteria
here
US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.