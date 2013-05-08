May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
In its first quarterly UK Credit Card Index report in
2013, Fitch Ratings notes that the charge-off index further improved in Q113,
while the delinquency index remained at its historical low level reached in
Q412. Payment rates and yields decreased by one percentage point each from their
three-month average figures in Q412, but remain well in their usual ranges.
The three-months rolling Charge-off Index improved to 4.5% in Q113 compared with
4.9% in Q412, more than the agency's expectation. The three-months rolling
60-180 Day Delinquency Index showed signs of stabilisation in Q113 by
maintaining the 1.8% reached in Q412, which is its lowest level since index
inception in 2002. The Fitch Monthly Payment Rate (MPR) Index decreased to 18.4%
in Q113, from 19.4% in Q412, returning to the range of 16.0%-19.0% where it has
broadly remained over the past 10 years. The Fitch Gross Yield Index declined to
19.8% from 20.8% over the same period.
Fitch expects an increasing trend in delinquencies, followed by increasing
charge-off rates towards end-2013. The agency believes that the current levels
of charge-offs are not long-term sustainable given the weakness of the economic
recovery and the recent increase in unemployment rate. Yield and payment rates
are expected to remain stable in 2013. Overall, Fitch believes that UK credit
card performance will remain fairly stable and therefore maintains its Stable
Outlook for this sector.
Fitch's downgrade of the UK to 'AA+' from 'AAA' in April 2013 did not have an
impact on ratings of the UK credit card receivables backed notes. However, the
downgrade primarily reflected the weak economic recovery, leading the agency to
revise its expectations on intended debt reduction. Fitch now forecasts that
general government gross debt (GGGD) will peak at 101% of GDP in 2015-16 and
will only gradually decline from 2017-18 - one year later than previously
anticipated. In Q113, GDP grew by 0.3% and Fitch has revised its economic growth
forecast for 2013 and 2014 down to 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively.
In Q113, Fitch rated the new issuance from the Delamare trust which is backed by
UK credit card receivables originated by Tesco Bank. The trust will be included
in Fitch's credit card indices in the coming quarter. The inclusion is expected
to cause shifts in the indices, particularly the MPR index due to the
portfolio's high payment rate.
In Q113, the Penarth trust paid its 2010-2 A-1 issuance in full in January and
the Cumbernauld trust, which was already eliminated from index calculation in
the previous quarter, was fully repaid in February with no outstanding issuance
from the trust remaining. Gracechurch's share in the index over Q113 increased
because of its account addition in March and all the other trusts in the index
experiencing slight decreases in their collateral balances.
The full report, entitled 'Credit Card Index - UK (Q1 2013)', is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Card Index - UK (Q1 2013)