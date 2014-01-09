(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Recent losses for the Turkish lira won't have a severe effect on corporate credit profiles,
but a further prolonged decline in the currency would put pressure on ratings in 2014, Fitch
Ratings says.
Our initial assessment indicates the lira's approximately 15% drop against the
dollar and 20% fall against the euro over 2013 will have a limited impact on
credit metrics. However, Turkish corporates are historically and structurally
vulnerable to FX volatility, in part due to currency mismatches between debt and
cash flow and under-hedged positions on foreign-currency debt. A prolonged
decline in the currency combined with the potential for other domestic shocks
from the country's political crisis are therefore a risk to ratings in the
coming year.
We will publish a more detailed analysis of the impact in the next few weeks. We
believe the impact could vary significantly between different Fitch-rated
corporates.
As most rated Turkish corporates are raw material importers, especially of
energy and intermediate goods, margin pressure from rising costs is likely to be
seen across the market. The impact of a prolonged decline would be worst on
companies with little or no foreign currency revenues to offset rising costs.
But those with a strong liquidity position should be able to mitigate the
effects of the devaluation. For example, Dogan Yayin (BB-/Stable) has access to
additional liquidity through the collection of receivables from previous asset
sales denominated in a foreign currency as well as the potential for additional
disposals.
Major exporters such as Arcelik (BB+/Stable), Habas (B+/Stable) and Merinos
(B+/Stable) would probably only face limited credit implications in the short
term. However, despite being backed by robust export revenues, margin pressure
across much of the Turkish corporates sector is most likely to continue as GDP
growth slows. The scale of the pressure will also depend on the specific markets
companies are exporting to and their ability to increase prices in those
markets.
We will continue to closely monitor the medium term effects of FX volatility on
leverage metrics and sustainable negative effects on cash flow and interest
cover metrics.