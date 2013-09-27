(Repeat for additional subscribers)

The rise in Spanish non-performing loans (NPLs) recently announced by the Bank of Spain is likely to continue as banks reclassify some refinanced loans and reduce the support they have provided to their structured finance transactions, Fitch Ratings says. If the rate of increase continues, it could trigger a review of our probability of default assumptions for individual borrowers in Spanish RMBS and covered bonds' transactions.

At a national level, the jump in the NPL ratio for residential mortgages to 5.2% from 3.2% a year earlier is particularly significant because the stock of mortgage debt only decreased by 5% over the year. This means rising NPLs rather than falling mortgage volumes drove the increase.

We believe the increase is partly due to banks reclassifying some refinanced transactions as non-performing after the Bank of Spain required them to re-analyse these. This review is required to be completed by the end of this month and is therefore likely to contribute to a further increase in NPLs. In addition, the amount of support banks provide to structured finance transactions will continue to fall, which may also push up NPLs and the number of modified loans within structured finance transactions. We currently estimate loan modifications to account for 6% in number terms of the RMBS portfolios we rate, and see arrears over 90 days inclusive of defaults at 5.4% as of Q213 compared with 4.2% in Q212.

If the national NPL ratio for residential mortgages reaches 6.0% it will very likely trigger a review of our probability of default assumptions for Spanish residential mortgages.

The latest data from Bank of Spain show the entire private loan book NPLs of 11.6% to be much higher than residential mortgage NPLs at the end of June, with an increase from 9.7% a year earlier. This mainly reflects a EUR225bn drop in the national private loan book (80% of which came from SMEs) and an EUR8bn increase in NPLs entries.

We expect to publish the next version of our regular report Spanish Repossession and Loan Modification Analysis in October, based on data to the end of June.