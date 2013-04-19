(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 19
Tuesday's decision by the European Parliament to reject the carbon allowances backloading
plan will cement coal-fired power stations' advantage over natural gas-fired in the short term,
Fitch Ratings says. However, it does little to reduce uncertainty about prices in the medium
term, which is one of the main risks facing EU power generators. In this
environment, a diversified and flexible generation fleet is the most positive
for a utility's credit rating.
The Parliament's decision is likely to keep CO2 prices low for several years.
The plan was intended to increase prices by postponing the auction of 900
million EU Emissions Trading System allowances from 2013-2015 to 2019-2020,
temporarily removing some excess from the market.
Coal-fired plants, the largest CO2 emitters, have become more profitable since
mid-2011 as coal prices have declined from above USD120 per tonne to about
USD90, and CO2 prices from above EUR15 per tonne to around EUR5. Meanwhile,
gas-fired plants, which generate roughly 50% less CO2 than coal-fired, have much
weaker utilisation rates and cash flows, partly due to high gas prices. Some
were temporarily shut down or even decommissioned due to losses.
Producers such as RWE and PGE are better placed in the short term because
of their more profitable coal- and lignite-fuelled fleets, while those more reliant
on gas, such as E.ON, are more exposed to weaker cash flows. A decrease in CO2
prices resulting in lower wholesale power prices has also worsened the
profitability of nuclear and hydro plants, including in the Nord Pool. Most
renewable energy generation remains highly uneconomical without subsidies while
CO2 prices are low.
Although CO2 prices are likely to be low in the near term, there is still
potential for political efforts to boost them in the medium term, as the
backloading plan will go back to the Parliament's Environment Committee. The EU
is also likely to propose structural measures to reduce allowances overcapacity
and increase prices, although political opposition to such measures has
increased in recent months.
We also believe that EU countries will continue their own national energy
policies, reflecting their individual decisions on power generation
technologies. The Parliament's decision may drive more countries to take steps
on their own, such as the UK's price floor for carbon allowances. Continued
allowances overcapacity, coupled with continued eurozone economic weakness,
could also lead to a broader review of EU energy policy.
CO2 allowance prices are an important cost for investments in new power plants
as they influence profitability and feasibility. Continued uncertainty about
prices makes investment decisions more difficult, especially as power plant
projects have an investment horizon of 30-40 years.
We therefore believe that a diversified and flexible generation fleet is
positive for ratings. Over-reliance on one source, whether coal, gas, nuclear or
renewables, may prove detrimental to cash flows if there is a major change in
CO2 prices, fuel availability and prices, or government energy policies.
Integrated utilities' regulated and quasi-regulated businesses, with more
predictable cash flows, mitigate the risk of power generation for the overall
credit profile.