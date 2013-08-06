(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Malaysia-based Genting
Berhad's (Genting) rating (A-/Stable) will not be affected by
the group's latest
projects, proposed debt issue and disposal of assets in China.
The proposed upgrade and branding of the theme park into a 20th
Century Fox
attraction by Genting Malaysia (GENM), a 49% subsidiary of
Genting, will not
materially impact Genting's cash flows and margins as Resorts
World Genting's
(RWG) revenues and EBITDA are predominantly from gaming. 20th
Century Fox is the
owner and licensor of the trademark. Fitch expects GENM to fund
the estimated
project cost of MYR400m using its available cash resources. The
upgraded theme
park is expected to start operations by 2016. This and the other
asset
enhancement initiatives Genting has in the pipeline for RWG will
serve to
diversify Genting Highlands' customer base and improve overall
visitations.
The launch by Genting Singapore (GENS), a 52% subsidiary of
Genting, of a
550-room business and leisure hotel located at Singapore's
Jurong Lake District
on a site area of 9,027sqm with a lease period of 99 years, is
expected to be
fully operational in mid-2015. GENS's management expects the new
hotel's
performance to be in line with other Resorts World Sentosa (RWS)
hotels and the
industry. The land acquisition (about SGD238m or USD187m) and
hotel construction
cost will be funded entirely by GENS's accumulated cash balance
(31 March 2013:
SGD3.99bn or USD3.14bn). Fitch expects GENS to maintain its net
cash position
even after implementing this project.
Fitch also does not expect a planned issue by Genting
Plantations Berhad (GENP),
a 54.6% subsidiary of Genting, of a MYR1.5bn (USD463.65m)
15-year Sukuk
programme, to result in a significant increase in Genting's
financial leverage.
The proceeds will be invested mainly in GENP's Indonesian oil
palm plantations
and Fitch expects the drawdowns under this programme to be in
line with the
capital expenditure GENP will be incurring in the medium term.
The disposal of a Shuzhou power plant by Genting Power China
Limited (GPCL), a
wholly owned subsidiary of Genting, to Wah Sun Investments
Limited (WSIL) for
RMB44m (USD7.12m) is unlikely to make significant impact on
Genting's ample
liquidity. GPCL has a 60% stake in the Suzhou power plant, which
was shut down
in 2008 in response to the Chinese government's directive to
shut down plants of
smaller capacity. The disposal proceeds are minimal at less than
1% of Genting's
FY12 consolidated revenues. As of 31 March 2013, Genting's
consolidated cash and
available-for-sale financial assets stood at MYR19.76bn and
MYR6.92bn
respectively.
