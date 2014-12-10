(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: German Life Insurance here FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that persistent low interest rates are cutting the capital buffers held by German life insurers. Between 2008 and 2014, the buffers steadily declined, and Fitch expects capital to remain under pressure in 2015, albeit still adequate. Fitch's sector outlook for German life insurance, an indicator of fundamental trends, remains negative, given the challenging operating environment. However, since the agency considers the German life insurance sector well prepared to meet the challenges that it faces and does not foresee a significant number of rating changes over the next 12-24 months, the rating outlook remains stable. The Zinszusatzreserve, an additional reserving requirement introduced in 2011, adds further negative pressure to current statutory solvency ratios, although it helps to protect companies in a prolonged period of low interest rates. However, the new Life Insurance Reform Act brings some relief, as it is no longer a requirement for leaving policyholders to benefit through participation in the unrealised capital gains on bond portfolios. There is considerable pressure on the ability of life insurers to earn a good return on their investments, but Fitch expects rated German life companies to meet policyholder guarantees. The agency has simulated run-off scenarios with different assumptions. The results of these stress tests support Fitch's view that rated German life insurance companies will be able to meet their guarantees for a prolonged period, even if low investment yields persist. Fitch expects new life insurance sales to decline in 2015. The reduction in the maximum guaranteed rate from 1.75% to 1.25% from January 1, 2015 is likely to bring forward life insurance policy sales into 4Q14 that otherwise would have taken place in 2015. The lower guaranteed rate makes traditional life insurance policies less attractive and supports the trend towards products with alternative guarantees or unit-linked products. The report, entitled '2015 Outlook: German Life Insurance - Capital Under Stress but Still Adequate', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Fitch is holding a teleconference to discuss the German life insurance sector outlook on Tuesday 16 December, at 10.00 UK time/11.00 Central European time. Stephan Kalb and Christoph Schmitt, members of Fitch's Insurance team, will speak on the call and there will be time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in advance to andreas.wagenknecht@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Tuesday 16 December 2014 Time: 10.00 UK time/11.00 CET Contacts: Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.