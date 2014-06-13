(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the German non-life sector to report a strong increase in its net underwriting result for 2014, on the back of further premium rate increases in the wake of natural catastrophes and related claim experience a year ago. In particular Fitch expects the improvement to be driven by continued premium increases in the motor line, which Fitch expects to report a net combined ratio below 100% in 2014 for the first time in seven years.

The favourable trend in premiums will offset continued muted investment yield resulting from a low interest rate environment. Investment returns for the German non-life sector are forecast by Fitch to fall to 3.4% in 2014 from 3.8% in 2013.

The report, 'German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard: 2014', highlights recent market trends, including weakened underwriting results in 2013 due to the high natural catastrophe activity in Germany that year.

