(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The potential overvaluation of apartments in German cities, which was highlighted by the Bundesbank this week, is not a threat to banks' asset quality, Fitch Ratings says. The maintenance of underwriting standards, regional diversification and the lack of excessive loan growth help to protect the German banks against a build-up of residential property risks. We do not expect the ECB's asset quality review to expose material residential mortgage vulnerabilities in Germany.

Apartment prices in the seven largest cities have risen by more than 25% since 2010, while house values across the country have increased more moderately. We noted the faster growth in metropolitan prices last year and expect the trend to continue because of low interest rates, investors' inflation fears and the yield that property offers compared with other asset classes. It is difficult to assess whether the price adjustments to date have been substantial enough to stem the flow from houses to apartments and from rural regions to urban areas.

There are several reasons why we believe the increase in property values will not lead to a material deterioration in German banks' asset quality. Banks do not appear to have materially weakened standards when underwriting mortgages for urban apartments. Most residential mortgage portfolios are regionally diversified and property prices outside the top seven cities have grown only moderately, following a long period of stagnation across the country. The fixed-rate nature of German mortgage financing also protects the banks against deterioration from a short-term rise in interest rates.

Although the pace picked up slightly in recent years, mortgage lending has grown at only 1% annually on average, according to Bundesbank data since 2003. This is very moderate, especially in light of below 50% home ownership in Germany, compared with European peers. The rate of growth indicates that banks are unlikely to have been aggressive in extending credit.

However, we would not rule out the risk that some banks could misprice loans for speculative real estate investments in non-prime locations. We would consider it negative for ratings if banks started relying only on property values for underwriting loans, especially as there is a lack of transparency on origination standards - for example, there is no consistent bank disclosure of loan-to-values, vintage or the proportion of loans for rental properties.