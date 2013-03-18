(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
German savings and
cooperative banks' 2012 results are rating neutral and attest
both groups'
structural strengths.
STRONG 2012 PERFORMANCE HAS NO RATING IMPLICATIONS
The German savings banks (Spakassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen))
and local
cooperative banks (part of Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe,
GFG, the German
cooperative banking group) published in the past few days
another set of strong
annual results, broadly in line with the previous few years
since 2009. We
believe that their medium-term performance will remain solid and
more
predictable than those of their domestic and European peers. At
the same time,
we expect 2013 to mark the transition to a period of somewhat
less strong
internal capital generation. This is reflected in both groups'
Viability Ratings
(VRs), which remain comfortably positioned at the 'a+' level.
(The following references to the cooperative banks relate to
GFG's ca. 1,100
local banks, whose total assets of EUR750bn concentrate most of
GFG's retail
business; this excludes the central institutions, the larger of
which, DZ BANK,
has reported a robust operating income of EUR1.3bn for 2012,
while we expect the
smaller one, WGZ BANK, to report solid results, notably helped
by securities
valuation gains.)
FOURTH SUCCESSIVE YEAR OF STRONG, STABLE PERFORMANCE
The two groups have reported preliminary unconsolidated
operating incomes of
EUR16.1bn in total (EUR8.7bn for the Sparkassen and EUR7.4bn for
the cooperative
banks), up from EUR14.8bn in 2011. This should account for two
thirds of the
German banking system's 2012 total, a share that is increased by
the modest
performance of their largest domestic competitors, Deutsche Bank
and
Commerzbank. Other large players, e.g. Landesbanken, have yet to
report their
2012 results, but their aggregated contribution is likely to
remain modest.
This strong performance slightly exceeds our initial
expectations as both
groups' net gains from securities of EUR1.2bn (Sparkassen) and
EUR0.7bn
(cooperative banks) were boosted by the sudden ECB-induced
market recovery in
Q412 and the low interest rate environment. While German GAAP
does not account
for fair value swings the way IFRS does, it prescribes the
valuation of
"liquidity reserves" (i.e. securities portfolios held as
available-for-sale) at
the lower of cost or market. Accordingly, the write-ups booked
in 2012 are
largely the reversals of unusually high write-downs triggered in
2011 by the
eurozone crisis. This mitigating gains will not recur this year
and beyond.
PERFORMANCE COMPARES FAVOURABLY WITH EUROPEAN PEERS, EVEN
ACCOUNTING FOR
STRUCTURAL POSITIVE BIAS
Both groups' performance continues to compare favourably with
those of the other
large European retail-focused cooperative banking groups. Their
2012 operating
return on average assets (RoAA) of 0.82% (Sparkassen) and 0.98%
(cooperative
banks) significantly exceed those of Rabobank (0.28%), Credit
Agricole Group
(0.30%) and Groupe BPCE (0.32%). The Sparkassen's and the
cooperative banks'
focus on the German domestic market enabled them to widen in
2012 the
performance gap separating them from their peers while
generating more stable
earnings since the start of the crisis (the standard deviation
of both groups'
operating RoAA was only 6bp in 2009-2012).
The absence of large wholesale central institutions in the
savings and
cooperative banks' aggregated accounts creates a sizeable
positive bias: the
peers' earnings pressure and volatility in 2012 were mostly
driven by their
wholesale institutions, while their domestic local retail banks
generally
maintained solid and resilient performance. Nevertheless, we
expect GFG to
report a consolidated RoAA (including DZ BANK and WGZ BANK) in
excess of 0.75%
for 2012, while the aggregated performance of the German public
banking sector
(i.e. predominantly the Sparkassen and their central
institutions, the
Landesbanken) should moderately exceed those of the above
mentioned European
peers.
CONCENTRATION ON GERMANY PAYS OFF; BUT LICS, LOW INTEREST RATES
TO GRADUALLY ADD
PRESSURE
With 13bp and 7bp of total loans respectively, the savings and
cooperative
banks' 2012 loan impairment charges (LICs) only marginally
increased, on
balance, from the record lows of 2011. The fact that the
cooperative banks
marginally cut their LICs indicates that the eurozone crisis has
yet to weaken
their internationally exposed SME clients. But both groups'
current LICs are
clearly unsustainably low.
Both groups' 2012 performance was helped by robust loan growth,
which enabled
virtually flat net interest income. Their strong franchises
enabled them to
maintain solid pre-impairment net interest margins, which hardly
deteriorated to
2.23% in 2012 from 2.29% in 2011 on average. However, the
reduced potential for
maturity transformation should, with a time lag, erode these
margins more
materially in the next years. In our view, the fact that both
groups' SME
lending continues to grow at a significantly higher rate than
the domestic GDP
is no grounds for concern yet. This merely reflects the SMEs'
investment
catch-up effects and sustained needs for working capital
financing driven by
Germany's solid domestic demand and strong export performance.
The Sparkassen's and the cooperative banks' loan growth and the
consolidation of
their market shares in 2012 also reflect the benefit arising
from their
competitors' capital and funding restrictions. The strong demand
for residential
mortgage lending which emerged in Germany in 2010 should
continue to support
both groups' asset growth in the medium term, driven by low
interest rates,
market uncertainty and low unemployment. We continue to view the
domestic
residential mortgage market and lending practices in this
segment as generally
sound. However, the persistence of excessively low interest
rates (given the
robust state of the German economy) over several years may
accentuate the
decoupling from the economic fundamentals which may be already
appearing in a
few local areas.
SUCCESSFUL DEFENCE OF DEPOSIT BASE ATTESTS STRENGTH OF FUNDING
FRANCHISES; BUT
COMPETITION IS RISING
The two groups managed to capture 60% of the German banking
system's total
deposit growth in 2012, although this growth was modest due to
unattractive
yields. This was sufficient to match their asset growth,
maintaining stable
excess deposits over loans of roughly EUR100bn each. This is
quite a remarkable
achievement, given that their EUR1trn deposits from household
clients are
intensively targeted by a growing plethora of domestic and
foreign banks. As
many of those lack a proper German retail franchise, they offer
aggressive
conditions either to compensate their challenging access to
wholesale funding or
gather "stable" deposits ahead of Basel III.
The intensification of this trend is likely to erode the
Sparkassen's and the
cooperative banks' deposit bases moderately, which is reflected
in their current
VRs. Similar to 2012, net deposit growth will only consist of
sight deposits as
long as the interest rates remain exceptionally low, creating
some vulnerability
to competition. However, the erosion of both groups' term and
savings deposits
remained limited in 2012 (6% each). Their loans/deposits ratios
remained stable
at 87% (Sparkassen) and 81% (cooperative banks) at end-2012, a
key strength
compared with their European peer group. We do not expect this
ratio to
materially exceed 100% in the medium term, and both groups'
excess deposits
should remain sufficient to cover their respective central
institutions'
non-wholesale funding requirements.
STRONG INTERNAL CAPITAL GENERATION CONTINUED IN 2012; LIKELY TO
SLOW DOWN
MODERATELY FROM 2013
The two groups are significantly strengthening their capital by
retaining about
EUR11bn of their 2012 operating earnings in total. As a result,
their cumulated
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) now exceeds EUR135bn, having risen
continuously from
EUR100bn at end-2008, almost entirely from retained earnings. We
estimate that
their FCC ratios have increased in 2012 by almost 100bp each, to
12.0%
(Sparkassen) and 15.7% (cooperative banks). Unlike many peers,
the two groups
did not perform any material RWA management exercises.
We believe that both groups are now entering a phase of slower,
but still solid,
capital build-up as a result of the above mentioned earnings
pressure.
Fulfilling the Basel III capital requirements will not be a
challenge at the
groups' level.
