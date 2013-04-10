(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal
Banks Review: Q412
here
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the
operating
performance of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB)
peer group to have
benefited in Q113 from a seasonally stronger quarter and solid
capital market
activities. In the latest of a series of periodic reports on the
performance of
the GTUBs, the agency observes that headwinds for profitability
in coming
quarters might arise from weaker outlook for economic growth,
particularly in
Europe, as well as continued litigation and regulatory costs.
However, these
should be mitigated by better performance in several securities
businesses as
equity markets are high and some fixed income segments show good
volumes.
The GTUBs' operating results in Q412 benefited from healthy
capital markets
activities in the quarter, which helped underlying
profitability. Securities
business revenue at most banks was below previous quarter
results but
significantly better than the particularly weak Q411. FICC
trading in particular
saw weaker results than in Q312. Overall, FY12 underlying
operating
profitability improved, but significant provisions for
litigation at many banks
dented net income.
Given the uncertain earnings outlook for capital market
activities, continued
cost reduction will remain important for all banks in 2013.
Staff reduction and
changes to staff remuneration policies should help contain
operating expenses.
However, further charges and provisions related to regulatory
investigations and
litigation-related costs are likely to remain a burden in 2013
as legacy issues
are dealt with, although Fitch expects that the banks will be
able to manage the
impact of these charges.
Fitch expects that the GTUBs will continue to concentrate on
building capital
buffers in 2013 after improvements in 2012. The agency's base
case is that the
GTUBs will make steady progress towards reaching sound capital
ratio
requirements based on a risk-weighted basis but also on a
non-weighted balance
sheet leverage measure. As the GTUBs have to operate with sound
capital ratios,
signs of any bank falling behind in building up its
capitalisation or failing to
maintain sound capital ratios would put VRs under pressure.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
