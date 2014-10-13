(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal
Banks Tracker 3Q14
here
LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that seasonally
low trading volumes during the summer months will likely have
resulted in weaker
3Q14 sales and trading revenue at the 12 Global Trading and
Universal Banks
(GTUBs) compared with the previous quarter. However, the banks'
weak performance
in 3Q13 and a pick-up in market volatility in September 2014
could result in
better overall performance compared with the same quarter in
2013.
According to data from Fitch Solutions, the GTUBs' credit
default swap (CDS)
spreads remained tight compared with previous years, but the
spreads of seven of
the 12 GTUBs saw a modest widening in 3Q14. The average GTUB CDS
spread widened
modestly in 3Q14 but remained low at just under 70bp at
quarter-end. At
end-September, the CDS spreads ranged from 46bp (UBS AG) to 93bp
(The Goldman
Sachs Group, Inc.).
Although the increased market volatility in recent weeks will be
positive for
sales and trading earnings in the early part of 4Q14, we expect
structural
changes in securities businesses to lead to ongoing pressure on
revenue, while
potential increases in US rates could eventually result in
changed investor
behaviour.
Conduct risk will remain a priority for the GTUBs and we expect
banks to make
further provisions in the third and fourth quarters. The CDS
spreads of banks
that announced legal settlements earlier this year showed some
volatility around
the time of the various announcements and after press reports,
but following
official announcements of settlements, the spreads at affected
banks have
tightened relative to the average GTUBs CDS spreads.
Our 'Global Trading and Universal Banks Tracker: 3Q14' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
