(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal Banks Tracker 3Q14 here LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that seasonally low trading volumes during the summer months will likely have resulted in weaker 3Q14 sales and trading revenue at the 12 Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs) compared with the previous quarter. However, the banks' weak performance in 3Q13 and a pick-up in market volatility in September 2014 could result in better overall performance compared with the same quarter in 2013. According to data from Fitch Solutions, the GTUBs' credit default swap (CDS) spreads remained tight compared with previous years, but the spreads of seven of the 12 GTUBs saw a modest widening in 3Q14. The average GTUB CDS spread widened modestly in 3Q14 but remained low at just under 70bp at quarter-end. At end-September, the CDS spreads ranged from 46bp (UBS AG) to 93bp (The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.). Although the increased market volatility in recent weeks will be positive for sales and trading earnings in the early part of 4Q14, we expect structural changes in securities businesses to lead to ongoing pressure on revenue, while potential increases in US rates could eventually result in changed investor behaviour. Conduct risk will remain a priority for the GTUBs and we expect banks to make further provisions in the third and fourth quarters. The CDS spreads of banks that announced legal settlements earlier this year showed some volatility around the time of the various announcements and after press reports, but following official announcements of settlements, the spreads at affected banks have tightened relative to the average GTUBs CDS spreads. Our 'Global Trading and Universal Banks Tracker: 3Q14' is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.