(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
says that GMM
Grammy Public Company Limited's (GMM; BBB+(tha)/Positive)
THB2.2bn equity
raising in November 2014 is positive for the company's financial
profile.
However, the benefit is insufficient to lead to a rating upgrade
as the company
still faces risks in successfully rolling out its digital TV
business, which
could lead to the slower-than-expected deleveraging and cash
flow growth.
The recent capital injection will help improve GMM's financial
profile; Fitch
expects GMM's net debt to reduce to about THB3.0bn at end-2014
from THB4.5bn at
end-9M14. Nevertheless, GMM's financial leverage will remain
high at end-2014
due to weak operating cash flows, as the digital TV business is
likely to report
a loss in 2014.
Fitch believes that successfully developing GMM's digital TV
business will
remain a challenge over the next six to 12 months as the company
needs to
produce new quality programmes, build up a viewer base and
attract advertisers.
In addition, the new digital TV channels have increased
advertising airtime,
which is likely to place pressure on advertising rates as
competition for
advertisers becomes more intense.
Over the past six months, GMM's digital TV advertising revenue
was lower than we
had expected due to slow viewer adoption of the new digital TV
platform.
However, we expect the adoption rate to increase rapidly in 2015
and 2016 after
the regulator began to distribute subsidy coupons in October
2014.
The Positive Outlook on GMM's rating continues to reflect
Fitch's expectation
that GMM's earnings and financial leverage will improve from
2015 onward as
revenue from digital TV starts to increase. Fitch forecasts
GMM's FFO-adjusted
net leverage to fall below 3.5x in 2015 and 2016 from the
expected negative FFO
at end-2014. However, before upgrading GMM's rating to
'A-(tha)', Fitch would
expect GMM to demonstrate strong cash flow generation from its
digital TV
business and have forecast positive free cash flow on a
sustained basis.
Contact:
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
