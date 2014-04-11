(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect General
Motors Company's
('BB+'/Outlook Positive) current recalls to result in a ratings
change. We
believe the company's cash flow and cash position will allow it
to weather these
challenges. As of the latest recall announcement, the total
estimated cost of
the recalls announced in March and April swelled to $1.3
billion, while GM held
$38 billion in liquidity at year end. However, over the long
run, the recall may
result in reputational damage that could result in a sales
decline.
Although the expected cost of the recalls is significant, GM's
existing
liquidity and cash flow-generating potential provide sufficient
financial
flexibility to cover the costs and still maintain a strong
liquidity position.
As of year-end 2013, GM's automotive liquidity stood at $38
billion, including
$28 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $10 billion of
revolver
availability.
In Fitch's view, the greatest negative outcome of the recalls
could be on GM's
reputation and increase the potential for sales to slip for an
extended period.
GM's U.S. sales in March 2013, the month in which the recalls
were first
announced, rose 4.1% year over year. That was a little below the
overall market
rise of 5.6%, but not out of line with other volume
manufacturers, suggesting
the sales impact has been muted so far.
Many of the recalled vehicles are older models that are out of
production, which
may help minimize the impact on current vehicle sales. Also, the
very large
number of recalls announced by other manufacturers in recent
weeks, including
Toyota and Nissan, may somewhat temper consumers' view of the GM
recalls.
A large number of lawsuits, including class action suits, have
been filed
against GM related to the recalls. These could potentially drag
on for years and
create some additional risk for the company. As many involve
prepetition claims,
the situation is complex and will require GM to effectively
balance its legal
obligations with its reputation in the market. The lawsuits are
also likely to
force management to focus on rectifying legacy issues at a time
when it needs to
continue to move the company forward.
Contact:
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
Corporate Finance, Autos
+1-312-368-3139
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL
Rob Rowan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9159
1 State Street Plaza
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.