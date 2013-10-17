(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Third quarter 2013 (3Q'13) net
revenues for The
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) were weaker than Fitch
Ratings'
expectations, driven by significant declines in fixed income,
currency and
commodities trading and investment banking. That said, Fitch
views the firm's
ability to reduce compensation expenses to offset net revenue
declines
positively, as it reflects the somewhat variable nature of the
cost structure.
Goldman also continues to maintain conservative liquidity and
capital, and
reported a higher estimated Basel III capital ratio this
quarter. These results
have no rating implications on Goldman's 'A/F1' ratings or
Stable Outlook,
although the ability to manage market risk in the trading
business through
volatile market conditions will remain an important rating
consideration.
Total revenues declined 22% sequentially, driven by the
uncertain macroeconomic
environment surrounding interest rates and U.S. fiscal policy,
reduced client
activity and seasonality. Net earnings were down 21% from 2Q'13
and flat
compared with 3Q'12. Lower variable expenses, primarily lower
compensation and
benefits, which were 36% lower sequentially and 35% on a
year-over-year (YoY)
basis, supported bottom line results.
Institutional client services continues to be the major
contributor to revenues
at 43% of total, despite a 33% decline in revenues (excluding
DVA impact) from
both 2Q'13 and YoY. Goldman's fixed income business was
particularly challenged
by a 47% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decrease in net revenues
(excluding DVA
impact) which was significantly weaker than peers. The equity
business,
excluding the sale of the reinsurance business, was flat as
compared with the
prior year despite the difficult operating environment. Trading
VaR was up
sequentially due to a higher contribution from interest rates,
partially offset
by a lower contribution from currency rates.
Investment banking revenues were down 25% from a strong 2Q'13,
as lower M&A
activity negatively affected advisory revenues, which was
consistent with
industry volumes. Underwriting revenues were lower sequentially
when compared to
a very strong 2Q'13 but improved YoY primarily due to higher net
revenues from
IPOs. The investment banking backlog remains strong, which
should position
Goldman's investment banking business well for a pickup in
economic activity.
Investing and lending revenues were positively impacted by
mark-to-market gains
on private equity investment and continued interest income on
fixed income
investments. Results for this segment are volatile as they tend
to move with
broader market conditions and rate movements. Asset management
revenues were
slightly lower than 2Q'13. Assets under supervision were
positively impacted by
market appreciation and net inflows.
Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly
liquid securities
and cash, stood at a solid $175 billion (19% of total assets)
and averaged $187
billion during the quarter as compared with $180 billion in
2Q'13. Liquidity has
been consistently maintained at conservative levels over the
past several years.
Goldman estimated that its Tier I common ratio under Basel III
was 9.8% compared
with approximately 9.3% at end-2Q'13. The ratio is comfortably
above the 8.5%
minimum (7% plus the 1.5% G-SIFI buffer) and above Goldman's
9.5% target.
Goldman also estimated that its supplementary leverage ratios
were approximately
5% at the holding company and approximately 6% at Goldman Sachs
Bank USA, both
of which are in line with proposed regulatory minimums.
