(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Goldman) reported
relatively steady net revenue across most of its businesses
during 3Q'14,
according to Fitch Ratings. Goldman's net income benefitted from
lower
compensation expenses, which reflects the variable nature of its
cost structure
and continued expense discipline.
Goldman's steady performance was in line with Fitch's
expectations, as lower
market volatility during most of the quarter suppressed trading
revenues.
Furthermore, the company's results were not significantly
impacted by litigation
expenses and the slowdown in mortgage originations that affected
its larger U.S.
peers.
The impact on Goldman and its peers from the recent increase in
volatility
remains to be seen in 4Q'14. A healthy pick-up in client
activity would likely
drive revenues higher, while a material sell-off in the markets
could reduce
client confidence to transact, amplify potential trading losses
and impact
profitability.
Adjusted net revenues (excluding DVA and a $270 million gain
from the repurchase
of trust preferred securities in 3Q'14) were down 12% to $8.1
billion from the
prior quarter, which tends to be seasonally stronger.
Compensation expenses of
$2.8 billion declined 29% from the prior quarter and represented
33.4% of net
revenues as compared with 43.0% at 2Q'14. Non-compensation
expenses decreased 4%
on a sequential basis primarily due to a lower level of
provisions for legal and
regulatory matters. Goldman reported a return on average equity
(ROE) of 11.8%
(including DVA and gain on the trust preferred securities, which
inflate the
ROE) remains below the firm's historical average, but above peer
averages.
Institutional Client Services adjusted net revenues of $3.4
billion declined 11%
quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but were 17% higher than a
challenging 3Q'13. FICC
adjusted net revenues were down 11% from 2Q'14, driven by
significantly lower
credit products revenues due to increased market volatility and
wider credit
spreads. Currencies, interest rates and commodities were higher
sequentially
reflecting higher volumes. Equities adjusted net revenues
declined 10% from
2Q'14 as a result of a decrease in cash products and lower
trading volumes
domestically and in Europe. Trading value at risk (VaR) was $66
billion as
compared with $77 billion at 2Q'14, driven by lower interest
rate risk.
Investment Banking revenues of $1.5 billion declined 18% from a
strong 2Q'14.
Advisory revenues increased 17% QoQ, which reflects an increase
in completed M&A
transactions during the quarter. Underwriting revenues declined
32% from a
strong 2Q'14. Debt underwriting revenues were $444 million as
compared to a
record $730 million in the 2Q'14, driven by reduced activity in
the leveraged
finance business. Equity underwriting revenues were down in
3Q'14 reflecting an
industry wide decline secondary offerings.
Investment and Lending revenues declined 18% from 2Q'14, but
were up 15% on a
YoY basis. Net revenues for equity securities declined 30% from
a strong 2Q'14.
Debt securities and loans were unchanged sequentially, however,
up $306 million
from 3Q'13. Management and other fee revenues were virtually
unchanged at $1.2
billion. Assets under supervision increased to a record $1.15
trillion, which
were primarily due to net inflows more than offsetting net
market depreciation.
Liquidity continues to be managed at conservative levels. Global
core excess
liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid securities and
cash, was a
solid $180 billion, or 21% of total assets, and averaged $183
billion during
3Q'14.
Goldman estimated that at Sept. 30, 2014, its Tier 1 common
ratio under the
Basel III advanced approach was 11.8% on a transitional basis.
Goldman estimated
that its supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was approximately
4.9% for the
holding company, up from 4.5% at 2Q'14, but just below the
minimum threshold of
5%. Improvement in the SLR was driven by changes in the final
rules, Goldman's
balance sheet repositioning and retained earnings, and lower
financial
institutions deduction. Fitch continues to believe that Goldman
will be able to
meet the SLR minimum ahead of the required timeframe.
As part of Goldman's share repurchase program, $1.25 billion of
common shares
were repurchased during 3Q'14. Fitch views this level of share
repurchase
activity as manageable given current capital levels. Goldman
Sachs increased its
quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share to $0.60 per share.
Contact
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
