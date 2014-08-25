(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 25 (Fitch) The mortgage settlement between
Goldman Sachs and
the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) conforms to the recent
pattern of
lawsuit settlements made by large global banks, and Fitch
Ratings says the
payment will have no impact on Goldman Sachs' ratings ('A'/'F1'
with a Stable
Outlook).
As part of the settlement, Goldman Sachs agreed to pay $3.15
billion to
repurchase mortgage-backed securities from Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, which
will make them whole on their investments. The economic value
of the settlement
is estimated at $1.2 billion, which reflects the difference
between the $3.15
billion cash payment and the GSEs' net carrying value of the
securities
repurchased, which Goldman will be able to sell at a later date.
The approximate value of the settlement represents between
10%-11% of the
original face value of affected mortgage-backed securities,
which is roughly in
line with other institutions that have recently settled.
Goldman Sachs has
already largely reserved for this payment. The FHFA settlement
puts a key
source of legal uncertainty behind Goldman Sachs.
Sixteen of the FHFA's suits against large financial institutions
have now been
settled, with three cases remaining. Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac have booked
sizable litigation gains related to the FHFA suits in
second-half 2013 and
year-to-date 2014. The gains are effectively remitted to the
U.S. Treasury under
the terms of the net worth sweep agreement between Treasury and
GSEs.
Contact:
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0369
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0769
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
