(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 16 (Fitch) Second quarter 2013 (2Q'13) operating
profits for The
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) were generally in line with
Fitch Ratings'
expectations: moderately lower than a strong 1Q'13 but still
favorable. Goldman
maintained conservative liquidity and posted a moderately higher
Basel III
capital ratio. These latest results have no rating implications
(IDRs: 'A/F1'
Stable Outlook).
As expected, total revenues decreased from a robust 1Q'13 level,
but compared
favorably year-over-year. Revenues in 1Q'13 benefitted from
positive market
conditions in both the fixed income and equities combined with
seasonal
strength. As 2Q'13 progressed, market dynamics remained
generally favorable in
April and May, but deteriorated in June. The last month of
2Q'13 was
characterized by higher interest rates and credit spreads
combined with a
downturn in equities. Consequently, client activities slowed and
negative
inventory marks affected results.
Institutional client services remained the largest contributor
to revenues at
50% of total. Within this segment, fixed income activities were
affected the
most by tougher markets in June. The currency business benefited
from greater
volatility (particularly in Asia) and the equities business
remained steady
compared to 1Q'13. Trading VaR ticked up sequentially in view of
higher currency
volatility, but remained well contained particularly in view of
more volatile
markets generally in June.
Investment banking revenues remained in line with 1Q'13 thanks
to continued
strength in debt underwriting activities combined with steady
advisory revenues.
Going forward, debt underwriting activities could weaken if the
higher interest
rates and credit spreads are sustained. In addition, activities
tend to slow
down in the summer months.
Revenues in the investing and lending segment remained quite
positive for the
quarter, but declined from a robust 1Q'13. A highlight was the
sale of Goldman's
remaining stake in ICBC. The contribution from this area tends
to be volatile
from quarter to quarter depending on moves in equity markets and
credit spreads.
Asset management revenues were moderately higher on a linked
quarter basis and
in line with year ago levels.
Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly
liquid securities
and cash, stood at a healthy $183 billion (20% of total assets)
and averaged
$180 billion during the latest quarter versus $181 billion in
1Q'13. Liquidity
has been consistently maintained at these conservative levels in
recent years.
Under Basel III, Goldman's Tier I common ratio was approximately
9.3% compared
with approximately 9% at end-1Q'13. This ratio benefited from
the sale of a
majority stake in the reinsurance business, which was less
capital efficient
under Basel III. This estimated ratio is comfortably above the
8.5% minimum (7%
plus the 1.5% G-SIFI buffer) and well within reach of Goldman's
9.5% target.
Fitch believes Goldman is comfortably positioned to meet the new
proposed
supplementary leverage ratio both at the holding company and at
Goldman Sachs
Bank USA.
