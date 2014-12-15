(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Danske Bank's announcement on Monday
of a DKK9bn
(EUR1.2bn) goodwill impairment will wipe out most of its 2014
net income,
highlighting its weak profitability. It leaves the bank with
only a small buffer
to deal with unexpected shocks, Fitch Ratings says. But the
goodwill charge has
no immediate ratings impact since there is no effect on capital,
which we
believe is solid. We have already factored weak earnings into
the bank's 'A'
rating.
The goodwill write-down relates to the bank's operations in
Finland, Northern
Ireland and Estonia. The timing of Danske's announcement, ahead
of year-end
reporting, shows a high level of transparency. The immediate
disclosure of the
goodwill impairment, reflecting the bank's view that this was a
market
significant event, is positive.
Danske's profitability has been severely affected by loan
impairment charges in
recent years, particularly in its winding down of its Irish
operations, but also
from its domestic market. This leaves the bank with limited
ability to absorb
unexpected shocks from its profits. Profitability has improved
in 2014, aided by
a turnaround in loan impairment charges and continued low costs.
Rebuilding the bank's sustainable profitability would be credit
positive as this
would enhance internal capital generation and the ability to
withstand one-off
earnings events, such as this goodwill impairment, without
leaving capital
vulnerable. But boosting revenues is likely to be difficult as
the Danish
economy is slow growing and expectations for elsewhere are low.
Danske will only generate a minimal 2%-3% return on equity (or
net income of
DKK2.5bn-DKK4.5bn) in 2014 after the goodwill write-down. It is
maintaining its
net profit target range for 2014 of DKK11.5bn - DKK13.5bn before
the exceptional
charge.
Capital ratios will not be affected, since goodwill is already
deducted.
Danske's fully-loaded CRD IV common equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.8%
at end-3Q14
compares well with international peers. But management maintains
the ambition to
pay dividends of around 40% of net profit for the year, before
goodwill
impairment. This could dent its capital ratio slightly.
Contact:
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1326
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Danske Bank AS
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.