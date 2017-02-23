(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect the
planned repricing
of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (GT) second-lien term
loan to affect the
ratings of the company or the loan. GT's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is 'BB' and
the Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch rates the second-lien term
loan 'BB+/RR1'.
The second-lien loan was launched in 2005 with $1.2 billion
outstanding.
Subsequent payments reduced the amount outstanding to $399
million at Dec. 31,
2016. The second-lien loan is guaranteed by most of GT's U.S.
and Canadian
subsidiaries, and it is secured by a second-priority interest in
the same
collateral securing GT's $2 billion first-lien revolving credit
facility. The
second-lien loan matures in April 2019.
The rating of 'BB+/RR1' on the second-lien loan reflects its
substantial
collateral coverage and outstanding recovery prospects in the
90% to 100% range
in a distressed scenario. The one-notch uplift from GT's IDRs
reflects Fitch's
criteria for notching when an issuer has an IDR in the 'BB'
range.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GT ratings reflect the tire manufacturer's strengthened credit
profile, which
has been driven by significantly improved profitability and free
cash flow (FCF)
that the company has used to reduce debt. GT's focus on high
value added (HVA)
tires and its global cost reduction initiatives have resulted in
substantial
margin growth and higher operating income over the past couple
of years, even as
global tire volume growth has been sluggish. GT's market
position remains strong
as the third-largest global tire manufacturer overall and the
top manufacturer
of consumer replacement tires in the U.S. Fitch expects credit
metrics could
strengthen over the intermediate term as the company continues
to look for
further opportunities to use FCF to strengthen its balance
sheet.
Fitch's primary rating concerns remain the heavy competition in
the global tire
industry, rising industry capacity and the industry's
sensitivity to commodity
prices, particularly to petroleum products and natural rubber.
Fitch expects
global industry capacity will continue to grow, including when
GT's new Americas
plant begins production in 2017. Several competitors have opened
plants in North
America over the past six years and more capacity has been added
in emerging
markets. Mitigating this concern is the capacity-intensive
nature of HVA tire
manufacturing, especially for light truck and SUV HVA tires,
which limits the
number of HVA tires that can be manufactured with a given amount
of capacity. GT
has also noted that it is capacity constrained on some of its
popular tires, and
it needs the new Americas plant to meet demand.
Low commodity prices have contributed to GT's strong profit
growth over the two
years, as substantially lower raw material costs have more than
offset the
effect of reduced commodity pass-through charges on the
company's revenue.
Commodity prices are expected to rise over the near term, which
will create some
margin headwinds. The company has historically been successful
in offsetting
higher commodity prices with increased tire pricing, but
heightened industry
competition could limit GT's future pricing flexibility.
Fitch generally expects GT's credit protection metrics to
strengthen over the
intermediate term as global tire demand grows along with the
number of vehicles
on global roads, especially in emerging markets, and as the
company continues to
work on improving its cost structure. Fitch expects leverage to
decline over the
intermediate term as GT's earnings rise and as it continues to
reduce debt.
Fitch also expects reduced variability in the company's
quarterly cash flows
over time as it focuses on working capital management.
As of Dec. 31, 2016, GT's debt totaled $5.8 billion, including
$502 million in
off-balance-sheet securitized receivables, and last 12 months
(LTM)
Fitch-calculated EBITDA was $2.5 billion, leading to
Fitch-calculated EBITDA
leverage of 2.3x. FFO adjusted leverage was 3.7x, and GT's
EBITDA margin was
16.5%. Fitch-calculated free cash flow (FCF) in the year ended
Dec. 31, 2016 was
$212 million, leading to a FCF margin of 1.4%. Liquidity totaled
$4.1 billion,
including $1.1 billion in cash and $3 billion in combined
availability on the
company's U.S. and European revolvers, as well as various
foreign and domestic
facilities.
Consistent with many U.S. industrials with global operations,
the majority of
GT's debt has been issued in the U.S., but 56% of the company's
2016 revenue was
generated in other countries. Also, 79% of the company's
consolidated cash, or
$889 million, was located at non-guarantor subsidiaries outside
the U.S. at Dec.
31, 2016. Fitch views the mismatch between cash and debt as a
risk that could
lead to higher leverage if the company has difficulty
repatriating its foreign
cash.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Global tire industry demand grows modestly over the
intermediate term, but it
remains weak in Latin America.
--Near-term revenue is negatively affected by a strong U.S.
dollar.
--Capital spending runs at about $1 billion annually over the
intermediate term
as the company invests in growth initiatives, including its new
Americas plant.
--Dividends remain relatively modest, but they rise over the
intermediate term.
--Cash pension contributions run in the $50 million to $75
million range over
the intermediate term.
--The company continues to look for opportunities to reduce
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Demonstrating continued growth in tire unit volumes, market
share and pricing;
--Maintaining 12-month FCF margins of 4% or better for an
extended period;
--Generating sustained gross EBITDA margins of 12% or higher;
--Maintaining leverage near 2x for an extended period;
--Maintaining FFO adjusted leverage near 3x for an extended
period.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A significant step-down in demand for the company's tires
without a
commensurate decrease in costs;
--An unexpected increase in costs, particularly related to raw
materials, that
cannot be offset with higher pricing;
--A decline in the company's cash below $1.3 billion for several
quarters;
--A decline in 12-month FCF margins to below 2% for a prolonged
period;
--An increase in gross EBITDA leverage to above 3x for a
sustained period;
--An increase in FFO adjusted leverage to above 4x for a
sustained period.
Fitch rates GT and its Goodyear Dunlop Tires Europe B.V. (GDTE)
subsidiary as
follows:
GT
--IDR 'BB';
--Secured bank credit facility 'BB+/RR1';
--Secured second-lien term loan 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB/RR4'.
GDTE
--IDR 'BB';
--Secured bank credit facility 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB/RR2'.
The Rating Outlook for GT and GDTE is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: March 11, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Per its criteria,
Fitch has
adjusted GT's debt and FCF calculations for the effect of
off-balance-sheet
receivables securitizations.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
