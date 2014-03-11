(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
, March 11 (Fitch) The four systemically important Greek
banks' capital
needs appear manageable, even under the Bank of Greece's adverse
scenario, in
light of the remaining international backstop funds and the
expected ability of
the stronger banks to raise capital privately, Fitch Ratings
says. Greek banks
should therefore be able to address capital shortfalls from the
Bank of Greece's
stress test without bail-in of senior debt.
Greek banks need a further EUR6.4bn of capital under a baseline
scenario and
EUR9.4bn under an adverse stress, according to the Bank of
Greece's assessment.
There was significant divergence in performances among the four
systemically
important banks - Piraeus, National Bank of Greece (NBG),
Eurobank and Alpha
Bank. The regulator requires Greek banks to present their plans
to meet capital
needs under the baseline scenario by mid-April 2014. We will
re-assess these
banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) as capital plans are clarified.
In our view,
Piraeus and Alpha are best placed to cope with capital raising
challenges
privately.
We expect a combination of internal options and fresh share
capital to be
injected into the banks, although some form of state aid is also
possible. Under
state aid rules, hybrid and subordinated debt may be subject to
burden sharing.
However, of the four banks' aggregate EUR4.9bn of these
securities at end-3Q13,
EUR4bn related to state-owned preferred stock issued in 2009,
which we see less
at risk of bail-in.
Eurobank had the largest capital shortfalls at EUR2.9bn (1.3x
Core Tier 1 as of
end-1H13) in the baseline and EUR5bn (2.2x) in the adverse
scenarios. While the
bank has announced a share capital increase to cover basic
capital needs, we
believe the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) may also
participate
considering the size of the capital gap. We estimate there are
around EUR9bn of
HFSF funds remaining.
NBG had the second largest capital shortfalls under the exercise
- EUR2.2bn (45%
of CT1) in the baseline and EUR2.5bn (53%) in adverse scenarios,
with a portion
arising from its Turkish subsidiary. NBG plans a partial sale of
Finansbank, and
although this is sensitive to macroeconomic developments in
Turkey, it could
raise additional capital depending on the timeframe allowed for
the sale since
the Turkish operations have been highly profitable. Other
internal measures may
include recognition of deferred tax assets, which were capped at
20% of CT1 in
the Bank of Greece's exercise.
If any bank is unable to raise capital privately or internally
to meet the
capital shortfall, we would assess if it is in need of material
extraordinary
support, which could ultimately impact its VR. But the
identification of a
capital shortfall from a stress test alone is not the equivalent
of a bank's
failure.
Capital shortfalls at Piraeus and Alpha were 5% or less of CT1
in the baseline
scenario and less than 10% in the stress case, so are much
smaller and most
likely to be raised privately. Piraeus announced a EUR1.75bn
equity issue last
Friday, well in excess of its EUR425m (5%) baseline capital
shortfall and its
EUR757m (9%) deficit under the adverse scenario. It would also
be sufficient to
repay the bank's EUR750m of state preferred stock. Alpha has
also announced a
EUR1.2bn equity issue to cover its EUR262m baseline shortfall
and to repay
EUR940m state preferred stock. NBG and Eurobank will retain
their state
preferred stock.
We believe small Greek banks are likely to consolidate further
as they address
capital shortfalls. The results also revealed weaknesses for
Attica Bank and
Panellinia Bank, which are not systemically important as they
account for less
than 5% of the system. Their combined capital shortfall was only
EUR0.6bn, but
this is large relative to equity. The HFSF will support the four
systemic banks,
so smaller banks are likely to be further integrated into the
large four.
On completion of this round of recapitalisations, we believe the
EU-wide stress
tests later this year won't result in any additional material
capital shortfall
for Greek banks, unless the scenarios involve a prolonged Greek
recession. Bank
of Greece's exercise involved a comprehensive credit quality and
troubled asset
review by an independent third-party. The assumptions for
expected loss and
house price declines were broadly in line with our expectations.
However, our GDP growth forecast for 2015 at 2% is below the
2.9% assumed in the
Bank of Greece's base case, so recapitalisation needs may creep
up towards the
adverse scenario. Banks with capital plans, like Piraeus, may
benefit from
greater improvement in investor sentiment if they aim to meet
the adverse
scenario shortfall, rather than the baseline requirement.
Contact:
Josep Colomer
Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8405
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.