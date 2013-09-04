(Repeat for additional subscribers)
The four largest Greek banks' efforts to restructure and integrate recent bank acquisitions
could deliver cost synergies and support earnings and capital, Fitch Ratings says. But there
remain downside risks if there is a prolonged and deeper recession in Greece and planned cost
savings do not materialise.
We expect the restructuring and integration costs recognised in H113 to
eventually produce greater efficiency. Piraeus has been the most active in
acquiring banks since H212, achieving total assets of EUR95bn and a leading
position in Greece with its market share for loans and deposits around 30%.
Alpha's acquisition of Emporiki Bank and Eurobank's acquisition of New
Hellenic Postbank and New Proton Bank have given them critical mass with EUR74bn and
EUR82bn total assets at end-H113, respectively.
National Bank of Greece (NBG), the largest bank by assets (EUR110bn), has been
less active in domestic consolidation as it already has critical mass. It also
benefits from its profitable Turkish operations, which contributed 56% to group
pre-impairment operating profit despite making up only 22% of total assets at
end-H113.
Integrating weaker-performing banks in a poor operating environment will be
challenging. We currently forecast Greece's GDP to return to growth in 2014, but
by only 0.3%. Low interest rates, subdued business activity and further
balance-sheet deleveraging depressed operating revenue in H113. The country's
macroeconomy remains fragile and uncertain.
Nevertheless, the four banks improved profitability in H113, largely benefiting
from a decline in loan impairment charges as the inflow of problem loans
decelerated and from lower funding costs. Integration synergies from recent
acquisitions, together with a further reduction in funding costs and a slower
pace of asset-quality deterioration could improve domestic operating
profitability in H213 and 2014.
We expect problem loans to continue to rise until at least the end of 2014 as
the economy remains weak, but at a slower pace than in 2012. This should reduce
loan impairment charges although they will remain high. At end-H113
non-performing loan ratios were 20.5% at NBG, 25.3% at Eurobank, 31.8% at Alpha
and 33.2% at Piraeus, with the loan impairment reserve coverage ratios staying
around 50%-55%.
The banks also benefitted from lower funding costs in H113 as a result of
reduced term deposit rates and dropping the costlier Emergency Liquidity
Assistance funds. Greek banks resumed funding directly from the ECB in December,
a cheaper source of funding and liquidity. Funding and liquidity have also
improved through balance-sheet deleveraging, restored depositor confidence after
the recapitalisation and the risk of a Greek exit from the eurozone receding.
However, we expect banks' funding imbalances to persist and to continue to be
sensitive to macroeconomic and sovereign developments.
Capital injections have put the four major Greek banks largely under state
ownership. Only Eurobank failed to meet the 10% of capital needs from private
investors, causing it to become a nationalised bank run by the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund. The EBA pro forma core capital ratios of the four
major banks were 8.1% at Eurobank, 9.2% at NBG, 13.8% at Piraeus and 13.9% at
Alpha at end-H113.
Both Eurobank and NBG need to improve their capital, despite their credit
quality being better than peers. They expect to achieve this internally through
earnings and further restructuring (ie, non-core asset disposals). This,
together with the EUR5bn capital buffer of the EUR50bn capital backstop facility
under the IMF/EU programme, provides all four banks with some cushion to absorb
any additional credit impairments that could arise from the next loan stress
test in late 2013.