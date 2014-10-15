(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Greek banks remain burdened by large
problem loan
portfolios, despite boosting capital and progress with their
integration and
restructuring plans, Fitch Ratings says. This means that EU-wide
stress tests
could reveal additional capital shortfalls, especially if
on-going restructuring
measures are not fully incorporated.
The four large Greek banks - National Bank of Greece (NBG),
Piraeus, Eurobank
and Alpha - raised substantial capital through two rounds of
recapitalisations
from both public and private sources. Capital will also benefit
from recent
deferred tax asset (DTA) changes, which allow for conversions of
DTAs into
actual tax credits from the state. This follows similar actions
in other
southern European countries and aligns tax treatment of
impairment provisions
better with practices in northern European banks. However,
changing practice at
a time when bank earnings are weak means that the realisation of
tax credits is
likely to be some time away and may not be straightforward.
The large amounts of unreserved problem loans leave the four
major banks'
balance sheets vulnerable to developments in an improving but
still very weak
economy. Problem loans (impaired plus unimpaired 90 days past
due) are high, at
between 29.7% for the lowest, NBG, and 45.6% for the highest,
Alpha, at
end-2013. Meanwhile, reserve coverage is low, below 47% at the
same date. The
property market continues to trend downwards, potentially
further depressing
collateral valuations. Further de-risking envisaged in banks'
restructuring
plans, including downsizing of foreign operations and sales of
non-core domestic
assets, would support capital.
The ECB's comprehensive assessment could reveal further capital
needs for Greek
banks, especially if potential benefits from on-going
restructuring measures are
not fully incorporated. Our base-case is that banks will fill
any gaps
privately, as was the case in 1H14 following the Bank of
Greece's stress test
exercise, rather than tapping the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund, which still
has in excess of EUR11bn available. Given the banks' already
very low ratings of
'B-', we do not anticipate any ratings actions following the
comprehensive
assessment results. But should any material capital shortfalls
emerge from the
asset quality review that we believe cannot realistically be
addressed in the
short term through restructuring measures, there may be negative
rating actions.
Tackling legacy problem loans remains the primary challenge for
these banks.
Banks' recovery units have been internally enhanced, in part
explaining the
lower new problem loan formation in 1H14. Credit weakening is
likely to
continue, but more slowly as the economy has bottomed out and is
set to slowly
recover. We forecast GDP growth of 0.5% in 2014 and 2.5% in
2015.
Mortgage foreclosure bans were partially lifted early this year.
Remaining
restrictions could be lifted soon as part of plans to reinforce
private debt
resolution regimes. These measures should assist with arrears
recoveries,
although they may involve forbearance and repossessions that
could drive further
provisioning.
Greek banks' profit generation will remain heavily challenged by
high
impairments. Returns will remain weak, despite lower deposit
spreads and
efficiency gains from the restructurings.
For more details on the sector, see "Greek Banks: Peer Review",
published today
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Josep Colomer
Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
