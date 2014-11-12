(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 12 (Fitch) Stronger liquidity and capital
profiles will
partially insulate U.S. banks against expected challenges to
earnings growth and
deterioration from low levels of loan losses in 2015, according
to Fitch
Ratings.
Earnings will be under pressure due to further margin
compression, elevated
legal costs, ongoing regulatory-related costs, and higher
spending on
technology. High litigation-related costs have had a meaningful
impact on large
U.S. bank earnings, though manageable in the context of
capital. Reserve
releases that aided bank profitability measures in 2014 will
also come to an
end.
Fitch's outlook assumes no significant deterioration in the
economy and/or an
unexpected rise in interest rates. For U.S. banks, Fitch
believes a gradual rise
in rates would have a manageable effect on securities
valuations, deposit
outflows, earnings and asset quality.
Loan losses remain below historical averages across all major
asset classes,
with C&I lending as one of the biggest outliers. Fitch expects
non-charge-offs
(NCOs) to deteriorate over the near term, especially under a
higher interest
rate environment, given the unsustainable low amounts of loan
losses and ongoing
easing in underwriting standards among some asset classes.
Among the individual bank segments, Fitch views the large
regional banks (assets
>$50 billion) as the best positioned heading into 2015 for the
challenging
operating environment. The mid-tier regional ($10 - 50 billion
in assets) and
community banks (<$10 billion in assets) be under greater
operating pressures
the rapid C&I loan growth and liability sensitive balance sheet
for some.
The trust and processing banks face some regulatory-related
challenges,
including compliance with the SLR.
The full '2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks - Growth in a Challenging
Rate Environment'
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's 2015 outlooks
for other
segments of the global financial services industry are or will
be available.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: U.S.
Banks (Growth in a
Challenging Rate Environment)
here
