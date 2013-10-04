(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency
Buoyant growth in emerging European insurance markets is set to improve credit quality over
the next five years, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Market growth is positive for ratings
as it leads to companies with larger operating size, economies of scale and greater risk
diversification.
Emerging European insurance markets are growing rapidly, at rates of up to 20%
or more a year. This is faster than developed European markets, where premium
income declined by 2% in 2012. Fitch expects strong growth in the middle classes
in emerging Europe, which is positive for insurance markets and ratings.
"Growth in insurance is driven by increasing GDP per capita," says Clara Hughes,
Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "As populations become wealthier,
they have more valuable possessions to insure and more wealth to invest in
savings products. Government initiatives, such as the introduction of compulsory
insurance or tax incentives to encourage saving, can also drive growth in
insurance markets."
"The main constraints on insurers' ratings in emerging markets typically relate
to the operating environment," says Hughes. "Negative rating factors include
weak corporate governance, risk management and regulation, and limited financial
flexibility, often associated with private ownership. However, governance, risk
management, and regulatory and accounting standards are developing in some
emerging markets. Such improvements are crucial for higher ratings."
Insurers operating predominantly in just one country will typically not be rated
higher than the sovereign. Insurers are exposed to the same negative factors
that constrain sovereign ratings, such as economic weaknesses or systemic
issues. With most emerging-market sovereigns below 'BBB+', this is a handicap
relative to many developed markets, where sovereigns are typically rated higher.
This is a particular problem for reinsurers wanting to write international
business, for which high ratings are a prerequisite.
Foreign investment in emerging markets through joint ventures, branches or
subsidiaries can develop the market, bringing capital and expertise. Ultimately,
this is likely to be positive for markets and ratings.
The report "Emerging European Insurance Markets Strong Growth to Boost
Ratings; Operating Environment the Main Constraint" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Emerging European Insurance Markets: Strong
Growth to Boost Ratings; Operating Environment the Main Constraint
here