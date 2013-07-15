July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H213 Building Materials dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Outlook is weak for Europe, but stronger in US

- What Fitch is watching: geographical diversification, ability to improve margins and impact of expansion capex increase

- The ratings impact of the above

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available ator by clicking the link above.

The Building Materials Dashboard will be published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Building Material Dashboard - H213