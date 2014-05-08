(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the recent passing
of the much
delayed Handset Distribution Bill will be positive for Korean
telecom operators
as it will likely keep marketing spending in check.
Intense competition in the Korean telecoms market has damaged
operators' margins
and cash flows. In 1Q14, telecom operators' earnings were
squeezed by high
marketing expenses, most of which was expenditure on handset
subsidies. As a
result, the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning (MSIP)
ordered all
three telecom operators - SK Telecom (A-/Stable), KT Corporation
(A-/Stable), LG
Uplus (Unrated) - to suspend new customer acquisitions during
1Q14 and 2Q14 on a
rotational basis.
In passing the bill, the government is seeking to normalise
handset distribution
and ensure that handset subsidies are transparent. The bill bans
price
discrimination that results from different subsidies offered by
telecom
operators and requires operators to disclose their subsidy
levels. The bill also
covers restrictions on rebates provided by handset
manufacturers.
With the new bill scheduled to take effect in October and the
suspension on new
customer acquisitions, Fitch expects the competitive environment
in Korea's
telecom industry to further stabilise.
The bill was passed by the Science, ICT, Future Planning,
Broadcasting and
Communications Committee on 1 May. The ruling party and the
opposition finally
agreed on the bill after the bill had been postponed for nearly
a year due to a
gridlock in the national assembly on other issues.
Contact:
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.