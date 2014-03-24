(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 24 (Fitch) A 3-4% decline in January reported revenues, plus expected continued declines in February in many markets, will likely make weather a discussion point in first quarter gaming company earnings, Fitch says. Weather was already a factor for gaming companies that have reported Q413 results. Isle of Capri said on its fourth quarter call that on days with comparable year-over-year weather, revenues were flat to a couple of percentage points down versus approximately 23% declines on days affected by weather. On its call, Boyd Gaming said bad weather had a negative impact of $3 million in December on its assets outside Las Vegas and $8 million - $10 million in year-to-date 2014. (This call was held on March 5, 2014). We estimate these EBITDA declines equate to roughly 3% year-over-year revenue declines in Boyd's segments outside Nevada. Our outlook for the Las Vegas Strip and the APAC region remains more favorable than U.S. regional markets. The Las Vegas Strip will benefit from improving convention bookings, a manageable new supply pipeline and continued robust international play. The high-end play continues to be underserved in the APAC region although there will be a meaningful surge in the supply over the next two-three years. Meanwhile, New Jersey reported 9.3% sequential growth in February online gaming revenues, or 20.6% growth per day, consistent with our $200 million forecast for 2014. Fitch believes an interstate online poker agreement signed by Delaware's and Nevada's governors on Feb. 25, 2014 will accelerate state-by-state proliferation of online gaming. Additionally, the momentum for passing an online poker bill in California picked up in 2014. Other large states, such as Pennsylvania, may again consider online gaming as they head into their regular legislative sessions. Additional information can be found in Fitch Ratings' Gaming, Lodging and Leisure (GLL) electronic newsletter, which includes brief sector comments, recent/upcoming events, and links/summaries to rating actions and detailed reports. There are also links to GLL-related reports/comments from other Fitch groups including Leveraged Finance, Credit Market Research, REITs, Public Finance, and Structured Finance. Contact: Michael Paladino CFA Senior Director Corporates Fitch Ratings +1 212 908-9113 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1 212 908 9179 Corporates 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 One State Street Plaza New York, NY Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Global eNewsletter here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.