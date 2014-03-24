(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 24 (Fitch) A 3-4% decline in January reported
revenues, plus
expected continued declines in February in many markets, will
likely make
weather a discussion point in first quarter gaming company
earnings, Fitch says.
Weather was already a factor for gaming companies that have
reported Q413
results.
Isle of Capri said on its fourth quarter call that on days with
comparable
year-over-year weather, revenues were flat to a couple of
percentage points down
versus approximately 23% declines on days affected by weather.
On its call, Boyd
Gaming said bad weather had a negative impact of $3 million in
December on its
assets outside Las Vegas and $8 million - $10 million in
year-to-date 2014.
(This call was held on March 5, 2014). We estimate these EBITDA
declines equate
to roughly 3% year-over-year revenue declines in Boyd's segments
outside Nevada.
Our outlook for the Las Vegas Strip and the APAC region remains
more favorable
than U.S. regional markets. The Las Vegas Strip will benefit
from improving
convention bookings, a manageable new supply pipeline and
continued robust
international play. The high-end play continues to be
underserved in the APAC
region although there will be a meaningful surge in the supply
over the next
two-three years.
Meanwhile, New Jersey reported 9.3% sequential growth in
February online gaming
revenues, or 20.6% growth per day, consistent with our $200
million forecast for
2014. Fitch believes an interstate online poker agreement signed
by Delaware's
and Nevada's governors on Feb. 25, 2014 will accelerate
state-by-state
proliferation of online gaming. Additionally, the momentum for
passing an online
poker bill in California picked up in 2014. Other large states,
such as
Pennsylvania, may again consider online gaming as they head into
their regular
legislative sessions.
Additional information can be found in Fitch Ratings' Gaming,
Lodging and
Leisure (GLL) electronic newsletter, which includes brief sector
comments,
recent/upcoming events, and links/summaries to rating actions
and detailed
reports. There are also links to GLL-related reports/comments
from other Fitch
groups including Leveraged Finance, Credit Market Research,
REITs, Public
Finance, and Structured Finance.
