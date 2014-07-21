(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

A deeper examination of interest rate risk in structured finance deals is key when analysing structures that try to hedge this risk with interest-rate caps, note-rate caps or issuance of fixed rate notes, Fitch Ratings says. These increasingly popular structural features protect deals where the SPV pays a fixed or a capped rate on the notes in return for a floating market interest rate on the portfolio from extremely high interest rates. But they would not do so if rates rose more moderately from their current low levels but did not exceed the cap/notes fixed rate.

Given the increased cost of traditional interest-rate swaps, many transaction sponsors are looking at new ways to address interest-rate risk where portfolios include fixed-rate loans in addition to floating rate receivables. So far RMBS transactions with interest or note-rate caps have emerged in Italy and the Netherlands, and we are receiving enquiries in other jurisdictions and for other asset classes as well.

The overall portfolio can generate substantial excess spread by paying more interest than is required to pay interest on the notes. This is possible when the interest rate on the notes is capped and underlying loans pay an uncapped floating rate of interest or have a fixed rate which resets periodically - should interest rates rise beyond the point where the cap/fixed rate on the notes is set, and stay there for a long time. Similarly, the issuer would benefit from substantial cash flows in transactions with an interest rate cap provided by a third party should the interest rate consistently exceed the strike rate.

For transactions with these structural features, Fitch's standard rising interest rate stresses, where rates rapidly increase to very high levels, can be beneficial or less stressful than scenarios where rates rise from their current very low levels close to the cap strike. Fitch will - in such cases - test different "deal-specific" interest rate patterns, to analyse whether the notes would still be able to pay interest and principal according to their terms, without the benefit of the additional cash flows created by the cap. This is consistent with our RMBS cash flow criteria and interest rate stresses criteria. Tests could also include different amortisation speeds and default distributions between the floating and the fixed rate sub-pools.

Alternative hedging structures may also provide for issuance of fixed as well as floating-rate notes, typically in a proportion that mirrors the portfolio interest rate composition. The effect of rising interest rates on these transactions would be the same as for deals with interest-rate caps. However, scenarios where rates stay at current market levels or decrease are usually the most detrimental ones.

Such imperfect interest-rate hedging results in a lower rating for a given credit enhancement level compared with fully hedged transactions, all else being equal. This impact increases with a transaction's weighted average life, as any mismatch needs to be sustained for a longer period. On the other hand, avoiding the use of derivatives transactions reduces the sensitivity of the notes' rating to a hedging counterparty downgrade.