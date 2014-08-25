(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says China-based
watch retailer
Hengdeli Holdings Limited (Hengdeli; BB/Stable) has demonstrated
its ability to
enhance sales and profitability by moving its product mix
towards mid-end
watches in 1H14 when consumer sentiment was weak in its main
markets of China,
Hong Kong and Taiwan. However, the weakness in consumer
sentiment will continue
to challenge Hengdeli's efforts to stage a strong sales rebound
in the medium
term.
Hengdeli's EBITDA margin improved slightly to 8.72% in 1H14 from
8.32% in 2013
due to the shift of its product mix towards fast-moving
mid-range watches with
higher margins and selectively closing down unprofitable stores
in Taiwan.
Meanwhile the company's overall same-store sales in mainland
China posted growth
of 1.1% in 1H14, reversing from a decline of 7.1% in 2013. This
was helped by a
slower contraction in high-end watch same-store sales of 4.2%
compared with a
shrinkage of 18.5% in 2013, while mid-range watch same-store
sales increased
4.0%, faster than the 0.6% growth in 2013.
There were early signs of consumer spending hitting a bottom in
2H13, but the
recovery is very mild and selective at this stage. Fitch expects
sales of
Hengdeli's Hong Kong operations, which historically accounted
for the majority
of the company's high-end watch sales, to remain weak in the
next 12 months.
Fitch estimates Hengdeli's FFO adjusted net leverage for the 12
months ending
June 2014 remained high at 3.30x as working capital was
stretched by higher
inventory days (221 vs. 217 in 2013) and lower payables.
However, the company's
net debt balance in the middle of the year is usually higher
than that at the
end of the year because investment in working capital is
normally made in the
first half of the year.
With Hengdeli's inventory likely to further tilt towards
fast-moving mid-end
products in 2H14, Fitch expects the company to generate positive
free cash flow,
which will alleviate the pressures on working capital and help
the company's net
leverage to head down towards 3x over the next 12 months.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for
Hengdeli, please refer to the credit update "Hengdeli Holdings
Limited", dated
11 April 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.
