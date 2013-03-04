March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MUMBAI, March 04 (Fitch) The issuance of new banking licences in India is likely to be highly selective given the challenges that new entrants face and the cautious approach of the Reserve Bank of India, Fitch Ratings says.

We expect the RBI to exercise stringent measures of selection. Applications are likely to vary considerably in both quantum and type. The risks could be very different this time, with corporate houses expressing interest in a bank licence.

The new entrants have to address financial inclusion, comply with priority-sector lending targets, and position 25% of their branches in rural areas. Such restrictions could limit profitability for new banks, and restrict applicants to those with deep pockets but also to those with a strong commitment and successful track record.

Issuing licenses to conglomerates could increase corporate governance risks, despite RBI's attempt to regulate these issues. The new guidelines announced on 22 February are tough, requiring a successful track record of at least 10 years, greater minimum capital, and viable business plans that meet prudential requirements. The central bank's strong focus on good corporate governance, and its ability to supervise a consolidated banking entity under the recently passed banking reforms, could help in enforcing checks and balances to monitor additional risks.

We believe non-banking finance companies with established franchises (eg asset finance) may be better placed to switch to bank status. This would add diversity and allow greater operational and funding flexibility. But there are likely to be significant challenges in developing their existing lending franchise, in light of their largely unbanked customer base.

Capital levels in the banks are relatively low despite tight regulation. Greater capital will be required to fund the long-term growth opportunities in India, while the weaker economy makes it harder for the banking sector to attract new capital in the short term. We believe long-term staying power (patient capital) and a track record in good governance will help to reduce the pressure for new entrants.

The new banks are required to list publicly within three years of operation. This timing may coincide - if new banks commence operations within the next two years - with the bulk of the additional Basel III core capital requirements, which are largely back-loaded for the Indian banking system. Over three-quarters of the transitional capital needs arise in 2016-2018, and many of the banks will need to access the capital markets for equity to comply with the rules. Capital challenges and stiff competition mean that only the serious new entrants are likely to survive.

We believe that a strong rationale still exists for more banks in India - provided they are well equipped to successfully negotiate the barriers to entry. Banking penetration is high in the urban pockets, but much of the non-urban and rural population remains under-banked.