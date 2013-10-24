(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) The trend in uncompensated care and bad debt expense for hospitals has been basically consistent over the past year, according to a new report published by Fitch Ratings. High levels of uncompensated care have not abated during the economic recovery and growth in bad debt expense has recently provided a headwind to growth in reported revenue in the for-profit hospital sector. Higher levels of uncompensated care are due to various factors including elevated unemployment, more uninsured patients, and increasing patient responsibility for health care costs. Elevated uncompensated care highlights the need for close scrutiny of hospitals' bad debt accounting methodologies, according to a report published today by Fitch Ratings. Hospitals and other healthcare service providers essentially extend credit to uninsured and underinsured patients at the time of treatment . Treating such patients means these providers recognize a substantial amount of revenue that they do not ultimately expect to collect. When reviewing a healthcare provider's financial position, it is important to consider whether a company's bad debt reserve methodology appropriately measures its uncollectible revenue. Caring for the uninsured population is the most important driver of hospitals' bad debt expense. The health insurance expansion elements of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including the expansion of state Medicaid programs and the requirement for individuals to purchase health insurance, will reduce hospitals' financial burden of providing care for uninsured individuals beginning in 2014. Fitch currently forecasts revenue and EBITDA growth across the group of for-profit hospital companies in 2014 due to the ACA health insurance expansion, with a reduction in bad debt expense providing most of the benefit. However, forecasting the precise effects of the ACA insurance expansion on uncompensated care and bad debt expense is complicated by uncertainty over the pace and progress of the growth of the insured population. The full report 'For-Profit Hospital Insights: 2013 Edition of Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' The report includes an in-depth discussion of bad debt accounting practices and reserve methodologies plus a company-specific presentation of historical trends in revenue, bad debt expense, accounts receivables, and the allowance for doubtful accounts. Contact: Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 