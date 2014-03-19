(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Steps taken by the Taiwanese authorities to cool the island's bubbling property market will continue to deter aggressive risk-taking in mortgage lending by banks, Fitch Ratings says in a new report.

The measures have slowed the growth in mortgage lending on the island, and Fitch expects mortgage lending growth to stagnate over 2014-2015.

The main macro-prudential measure was to assign a 100% risk weighting on non-owner occupied home mortgages. As a result, Taiwanese banks' risk weightings for their home mortgage portfolios generally range from 50% to 80%, compared with 10%-20% for banks in developed markets in the Asia-Pacific that practice the Internal Ratings-Based Approach to credit risk.

However, Taiwanese banks are less well-capitalised - even factoring the impact of their higher risk weightings for home mortgages - and are more highly leveraged than their peers in the Asia-Pacific region. Taiwanese banks' equity-to-asset ratio was ranked the lowest in the region, along with China, at about 6.5% at end-1H13. The relatively high leverage is the most visible weakness for the ratings on Taiwanese banks and will exert heavy influence on their Viability Ratings.

