NEW YORK, August 15 (Fitch) A sharp reversal in investor risk
appetite over the
past month has triggered a significant shift in high-yield
exchange-traded fund
(ETF) investment flows, contributing to an 11% decline in assets
since July 11,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Our analysis of the top 10 high-yield bond ETFs, based on
Bloomberg data,
indicates that aggregate fund outflows totalled $3.5 billion
over the four-week
period between July 11 and August 8, with investment inflows
seen on only 4 of
21 trading days during that period. The $3.5 billion outflow
figure tops the
largest rolling four-week outflow total of $3.1 billion during
the "taper
tantrum" in May and June of 2013.
A surge in redemption activity has driven most of the drop in
high-yield ETF
assets since early July, with average net asset values (NAVs)
falling modestly.
Between July 11 and August 8, total assets for the 10 high-yield
ETFs we studied
fell from $36.5 billion to $32.7 billion.
In contrast to the heavy bond ETF trading period last year, when
both high-yield
and investment grade funds reported sharp rises in volumes, the
recent spike in
activity has been seen only among high-yield ETFs. During the
week ended August
1, high-yield ETF trading volume exceeded investment grade by
$4.1 billion. This
was about four times the average spread in trading activity
between the two
categories during our study period, which began at the start of
2013.
High-yield ETFs have grown in importance as trading vehicles for
fixed-income
investors, particularly since May 2013, when the Fed first began
discussing the
likelihood of a tapering of quantitative easing. Growth in
high-yield ETF
volumes has outpaced growth in underlying bond trading volumes
this year.
For a detailed review of changes in high-yield ETF trading
activity since early
2013, see the special report "High-Yield ETFs (Increased ETF
Volume as Bond
Trading Slows)" dated May 8, 2014, at www.fitchratings.com.
